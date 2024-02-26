A study commissioned by First Solar analyzed the company's actual and forecast U. S. spending in 2023 and 2026 when the company expects to have 14 GW of annual nameplate capacity across Alabama, Louisiana, and Ohio. From pv magazine USA First Solar, Inc. commissioned an economic analysis of the vertically integrated solar manufacturer's value chain in the United States. The company is unique in the U. S. solar manufacturing landscape because it offers vertically integrated solar manufacturing facilities capable of production across the entire supply chain. The study, conducted by the Kathleen ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...