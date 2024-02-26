Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from February 19 to February 23, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market (MIC Code)
19/02/2024
365,883
59.797280
21,878,808.20
XPAR
19/02/2024
149,794
59.796995
8,957,231.07
CEUX
19/02/2024
28,573
59.796854
1,708,575.51
TQEX
19/02/2024
24,216
59.797881
1,448,065.49
AQEU
20/02/2024
370,196
59.141498
21,893,945.99
XPAR
20/02/2024
150,720
59.139911
8,913,567.39
CEUX
20/02/2024
28,674
59.139479
1,695,765.42
TQEX
20/02/2024
24,108
59.141587
1,425,785.38
AQEU
21/02/2024
373,265
58.818907
21,955,039.32
XPAR
21/02/2024
150,235
58.817898
8,836,506.91
CEUX
21/02/2024
29,192
58.816266
1,716,964.44
TQEX
21/02/2024
25,200
58.815792
1,482,157.96
AQEU
22/02/2024
369,661
59.312537
21,925,531.74
XPAR
22/02/2024
149,016
59.310635
8,838,233.59
CEUX
22/02/2024
28,973
59.308738
1,718,352.07
TQEX
22/02/2024
25,552
59.313033
1,515,566.62
AQEU
23/02/2024
369,053
59.413361
21,926,679.12
XPAR
23/02/2024
148,815
59.414406
8,841,754.83
CEUX
23/02/2024
28,527
59.413213
1,694,880.73
TQEX
23/02/2024
25,771
59.414004
1,531,158.30
AQEU
Total
2,865,424
59.294740
169,904,570.05
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, more sustainable, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in nearly 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Universal Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
