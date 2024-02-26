Regulatory News:
Legrand (Paris:LR):
Name of the issuer
Identity code of the issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market (MIC Code)
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/19/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
90,0190
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/20/2024
|FR0010307819
21 053
89,1360
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/21/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
89,2804
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/22/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
90,3571
XPAR
LEGRAND SA
969500XXRPGD7HCAFA90
2/23/2024
FR0010307819
21 053
90,1240
XPAR
TOTAL
105 265
89,7833
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226768391/en/
Contacts:
Legrand