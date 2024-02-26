Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Mnemo: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company") (Paris:ALHGR), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative clinker-free cements, announces having received the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label for its carbon-free H-UKR cement and has joined the Bpifrance Excellence Club, two key endorsements validating the Hoffmann model and the added value of its solutions.

Initiated by the explorer Bertrand Piccard, the Solar Impulse Efficient Solution label aims to certify responsible products and solutions, in order to promote their use to quickly achieve environmental goals, particularly in energy and carbon neutrality.

Following a rigorous assessment process involving independent experts, Hoffmann Green received this label, which guarantees the quality and economic viability of its H-UKR cement. With a carbon footprint up to 5 times lower and a manufacturing process 10 to 15 times less energy-consuming than traditional cement, Hoffmann Green's H-UKR cement is a well-proven solution already available on the market that contributes to decarbonization and circular economy while preserving natural resources within the construction sector.

The company also received another recognition as it joined Bpifrance's Excellence Club at the end of January 2024. This network, dedicated to growth companies, narrowed its members in 2024 from 4,000 to 2,000, bringing together exceptional managers from all backgrounds. Each member is co-opted by the institution's network and represents entrepreneurial excellence, the desire to excel and positive impact.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "We are very proud to have received these two recognitions, which are a true guarantee of quality and validate Hoffmann Green's pioneering positioning. By promoting the economic profitability and environmental performance of our carbon-free cement, the Solar Impulse label highlights our technological and industrial expertise with a solution that has already been adopted by leading players in the construction sector. We would also like to thank Bpifrance for their confidence, and we look forward to joining the Excellence Club for stimulating discussions and meetings."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green has two production units powered by a fleet of solar trackers on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 plant and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant, which was inaugurated in May 2023. A third plant will be built at the major port of Dunkirk in 2024-2025, bringing total production capacity to 550,000 tonnes a year, or 3% of the French market. The Group has developed a genuine technological breakthrough based on the modification of cement composition and the creation of a cold manufacturing process, 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market, which has not changed for 200 years.

Within the context of the climate emergency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement is thus actively participating in the energy transition by producing a clean cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than a Portland cement, by working to create eco-responsible buildings and by encouraging the circular economy and the preservation of natural resources. Thanks to its unrivaled technological know-how that is constantly improving, driven by effective and cutting-edge teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies addresses all construction sector markets, both in France and abroad.

Hoffmann Green was chosen as one of the 20 French green start-ups in 2022 as part of the French Tech Green20 programme, run by Mission French Tech in partnership with the French Ministry for Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected as part of French Tech 2030, an ambitious new support programme run by La Mission French Tech alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company is continuing to expand internationally, signing contracts in the UK, Belgium, Switzerland and recently Saudi Arabia.

www.ciments-hoffmann.com/

