Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14M93 | ISIN: FR0012435121 | Ticker-Symbol: 7EL
Tradegate
26.02.24
18:20 Uhr
21,140 Euro
-0,300
-1,40 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Mid 60
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ELIS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELIS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,08021,28019:16
21,14021,24019:16
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2024 | 17:42
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Elis closes the acquisition of Moderna Holding BV in the Netherlands

Elis closes the acquisition of Moderna Holding BV in the Netherlands

Saint-Cloud, 26 February 2024 - Elis, the global leader in circular services at work, today announces the acquisition of 100% of Moderna Holding BV (« Moderna ») in the Netherlands, which signing was announced on 10 January 2024. The acquisition will be consolidated from 1 March 2024.

Moderna operates a very modern plant that becomes one of the largest plants of the Group. Thanks to 2 supply centers, the plant can address the entire Dutch territory. Moderna employs around 400 people. It provides Flat linen, Workwear, and Hygiene & Well-being services to clients in the Hospitality, Industrial, and Trade & Services industries. 2023 revenue was close to €50m.

This acquisition complements Elis' existing network in the Netherlands, especially in the buoyant Workwear market, and allows the Group to address the Flat linen market, which was not the case until now.

About Elis

As the leader in circular services, thanks to a rental-maintenance model optimized by traceability technologies, Elis innovates every day. In its 29 countries, Elis meets the needs of its customers in terms of protection, hygiene, and well-being, while assisting them in achieving their environmental objectives. With unique operational know-how and a profitable organic growth profile, Elis creates sustainable value for its shareholders, customers, employees, and the environment.

https://fr.elis.com/en

Contact

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.