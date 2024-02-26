Anzeige
Montag, 26.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
WKN: A115MJ | ISIN: NL0006294274 | Ticker-Symbol: ENXB
Tradegate
26.02.24
15:51 Uhr
85,45 Euro
+0,20
+0,23 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
CAC Next 20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
EURONEXT NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EURONEXT NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
84,9085,5519:18
84,9085,6519:18
26.02.2024 | 18:06
Tonner Drones leaves Euronext Penalty Bench

Tonner Drones leaves Euronext Penalty Bench

Cannes, 26 February 2024 18:00

Tonner Drones (FR001400H2X4 - ALTD) is pleased to announce that it will return to the regular trading group from 28th February 2024.

Following the publication of it half year financial report publication on February 22 2024, Tonner Drones today received the official notice from Euronext that it is fully compliant again to the paragraph 4.2.1. of Euronext Growth rules.

Returning to the regular trading group E2 is an important step in the restructering and refinancing phase that the company is currently finalizing.

About Tonner Drones: Tonner Drones (formerly Delta Drone) develops UAVs and associated technologies for the defense and homeland security sectors. Tonner Drones holds valuable stakes in some of France's leading civilian and military drone manufacturers. Tonner Drones' strategy is to leverage its shareholdings in these companies through active asset management, a private equity fund, and by teaming up with other private equity funds to become a significant industry consolidator. Additional revenues can be achieved through royalties from patents held by Tonner Drones to recognized manufacturers. Tonner Drones does not plan on owning a factory; however, it is determined to retain R&D for its products and systems in France.

Tonner Drones' shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com
If you would like to find out more, or if you are interested in a partnership: contact@tonnerdrones.com

Contact

Actifin
Jean-Yves BARBARA
Financial communication
jybarbara@actifin.fr
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 13		Actifin
Amélie Orio
Press Relations
amelie.orio@seitosei-actifin.com
+33 (0)1 56 88 11 16

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
