Infobird Co., Ltd Announces Delay in Effective Date of Reverse Split to March 4 ,2024

HONG KONG, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions, today announced that the Company is amending the effective date for its reverse stock split to Monday March 4, 2024 to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens, due to an unanticipated delay in obtaining necessary regulatory clearances.

Previously, the Company had planned for its reverse split to become effective after the close of business on Monday, February 26, 2024, and had expected the ordinary shares to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opened the following day, Tuesday, February 27, 2024.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: IFBD), is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions. For more information, please visit http://www.infobird.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release, as well as the Company's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20-F and 6-K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable laws.

SOURCE Infobird Co., Ltd