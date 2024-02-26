Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870747 | ISIN: US5949181045 | Ticker-Symbol: MSF
Tradegate
26.02.24
19:15 Uhr
377,35 Euro
-1,85
-0,49 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MICROSOFT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
377,10377,2519:20
377,10377,2519:20
Dow Jones News
26.02.2024 | 18:16
227 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile Video Streaming Experience

DJ BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile Video Streaming Experience 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile 
Video Streaming Experience 
26-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile Video Streaming 
Experience 
 
Broadpeak Adds QoD Network API Intelligence to BkS450 Streaming Software and Confirms Successful Tests with Deutsche 
Telekom's Network APIs and Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity 
 
CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - Feb. 26, 2024 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video 
streaming solutions for video service providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that it has joined 
forces with Microsoft Azure and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier to elevate video streaming experiences on mobile 
devices. Broadpeak's BkS450 high-performance video streaming software is enhanced with Quality on Demand (QoD) Network 
APIs capabilities to improve the stability of video streaming for mobile users. Azure Programmable Connectivity (APC) 
solution and Deutsche Telekom's Network API support are used to process and enforce the QoD requests. The three parties 
successfully tested the solution on the Telekom Edge Cloud platform in Berlin, Germany. 
 
"The bandwidth available to 4G and 5G mobile users can sometimes shrink momentarily, at busy hours or during popular 
streaming events," said Guillaume Bichot, head of exploration at Broadpeak. "We are proud to address this issue with 
our successful proof-of-concept demonstration of the industry's first video streaming software enhanced with QoD 
Network APIs. Our award-winning BkS450 will help communication service providers, pay-TV operators, and video content 
providers maintain the highest quality for mainstream streaming services in challenging network conditions." 
 
Broadpeak's BkS450 streaming software, enhanced with QoD Network APIs, boosts the network bandwidth made available to 
specific users when the video streaming experience starts to deteriorate. Once network conditions go back to normal, 
the bandwidth boost is released. In the end-to-end workflow, APC is the first destination point of Broadpeak's 
streaming software API call. APC triggers Deutsche Telekom's QoD Network API, whose mobile network then enforces the 
requested QoD boost for the users that need it. 
 
The outcome is a much more stable streaming service for mobile and fixed wireless customers, with the highest quality, 
even when network conditions are challenging. 
 
"One of the most common ways to watch video content today is streaming on mobile devices, but the quality of experience 
has to be high and reliable even when the network is busy to  keep users satisfied," said Ross Ortega, Vice President, 
Product Management, Microsoft Azure for Operators. "Using Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity with innovations 
from Broadpeak and Deutsche Telekom, communication service providers can unlock an outstanding and predictable quality 
of experience for video streaming on any screen." 
 
With its new solution, Broadpeak will dramatically increase the value of operators' networks for video distribution, 
augmenting the capabilities of their network and driving monetization. 
 
"We're excited to join Broadpeak and Microsoft Azure in bringing superior-quality streaming to the mobile world with 
our network APIs," said Noel Wirzius, Product Manager for Network APIs at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. "Testing in 
our lab showed tremendous outcomes for streaming quality of experience. When artificially pushing the cell load to its 
limits, users benefiting from the QoD Network API saw smooth streaming sessions with high resolution, while everyone 
else experienced video freezes and poor image quality." 
 
Broadpeak will demonstrate the tested proof-of-concept version at Mobile World Congress 2024, on the company's stand - 
CS299, at the Deutsche Telekom stand - 3M31, and on the Microsoft stand - 3H30. More information about Broadpeak 
solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. 
 
# # # 
About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) 
Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers 
deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of 
movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type 
of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with 
superior quality of experience. 
 
Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching 
capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. 
 
Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) 
 
 
 
All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners. 
 
Link to Word Doc: 
 
Photo Link: www.202comms.com/Broadpeak/Broadpeak BkS450-RVB.jpg 
Photo Caption: Broadpeak's BkS450 enhances video streaming quality on demand on mobile devices. 
 
Agency Contact:     Company Contact:          Broadpeak 
Moe Lokat        Elodie Levrel            3771 boulevard des Alliés, 
202 Communications   Communications Director       35 510 Cesson-Sevigne 
Tel: +44 7973 306039  Tel: +1 347 270 6733        France 
Email: moe@202comms.com Email: elodie.levrel@broadpeak.tv  www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 240222 - Broadpeak - Bks450 Microsoft Azure Deutsche Telekom PR Approved Vdef 02 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1845453 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1845453 26-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845453&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.