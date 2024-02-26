DJ BROADPEAK SA: Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile Video Streaming Experience

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Broadpeak Collaborates with Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier and Microsoft Azure to Improve the Mobile Video Streaming Experience Broadpeak Adds QoD Network API Intelligence to BkS450 Streaming Software and Confirms Successful Tests with Deutsche Telekom's Network APIs and Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity CESSON-SEVIGNE, France - Feb. 26, 2024 - Broadpeak®, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) and video streaming solutions for video service providers and pay-TV operators worldwide, announced today that it has joined forces with Microsoft Azure and Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier to elevate video streaming experiences on mobile devices. Broadpeak's BkS450 high-performance video streaming software is enhanced with Quality on Demand (QoD) Network APIs capabilities to improve the stability of video streaming for mobile users. Azure Programmable Connectivity (APC) solution and Deutsche Telekom's Network API support are used to process and enforce the QoD requests. The three parties successfully tested the solution on the Telekom Edge Cloud platform in Berlin, Germany. "The bandwidth available to 4G and 5G mobile users can sometimes shrink momentarily, at busy hours or during popular streaming events," said Guillaume Bichot, head of exploration at Broadpeak. "We are proud to address this issue with our successful proof-of-concept demonstration of the industry's first video streaming software enhanced with QoD Network APIs. Our award-winning BkS450 will help communication service providers, pay-TV operators, and video content providers maintain the highest quality for mainstream streaming services in challenging network conditions." Broadpeak's BkS450 streaming software, enhanced with QoD Network APIs, boosts the network bandwidth made available to specific users when the video streaming experience starts to deteriorate. Once network conditions go back to normal, the bandwidth boost is released. In the end-to-end workflow, APC is the first destination point of Broadpeak's streaming software API call. APC triggers Deutsche Telekom's QoD Network API, whose mobile network then enforces the requested QoD boost for the users that need it. The outcome is a much more stable streaming service for mobile and fixed wireless customers, with the highest quality, even when network conditions are challenging. "One of the most common ways to watch video content today is streaming on mobile devices, but the quality of experience has to be high and reliable even when the network is busy to keep users satisfied," said Ross Ortega, Vice President, Product Management, Microsoft Azure for Operators. "Using Microsoft Azure Programmable Connectivity with innovations from Broadpeak and Deutsche Telekom, communication service providers can unlock an outstanding and predictable quality of experience for video streaming on any screen." With its new solution, Broadpeak will dramatically increase the value of operators' networks for video distribution, augmenting the capabilities of their network and driving monetization. "We're excited to join Broadpeak and Microsoft Azure in bringing superior-quality streaming to the mobile world with our network APIs," said Noel Wirzius, Product Manager for Network APIs at Deutsche Telekom Global Carrier. "Testing in our lab showed tremendous outcomes for streaming quality of experience. When artificially pushing the cell load to its limits, users benefiting from the QoD Network API saw smooth streaming sessions with high resolution, while everyone else experienced video freezes and poor image quality." Broadpeak will demonstrate the tested proof-of-concept version at Mobile World Congress 2024, on the company's stand - CS299, at the Deutsche Telekom stand - 3M31, and on the Microsoft stand - 3H30. More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at https://broadpeak.tv. # # # About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. About Broadpeak ® (https://broadpeak.tv) Broadpeak® designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience. Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. The company is headquartered in Cesson-Sevigne, France. Broadpeak is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (code ISIN: FR001400AJZ7; ticker: ALBPK) All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

