Zeto Achieves HITRUST Risk-Based, 2-Year Certification Demonstrating the Highest Level of Information Protection Assurance

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Zeto, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming EEG brain monitoring in healthcare with its innovative EEG headset and advanced cloud platform, today announced its ZCP (Zeto Cloud Platform) has earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certification demonstrates that the organization's ZCP (Zeto Cloud Platform) has met demanding regulatory compliance and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Zeto, Inc. in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

"We're proud to affirm our commitment to exceptional data protection and information security standards by securing the distinguished HITRUST r2 Certification," said Aswin Gunasekar, Founder and CEO at Zeto, Inc.

"HITRUST certification is globally recognized as validation that information security and privacy controls are effective and compliant with various regulations. HITRUST certification is considered the gold standard because of the comprehensiveness and applicability of the control requirements, depth of the assurance process, and level of oversight that ensures accuracy," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer at HITRUST.

About Zeto, Inc.

Zeto, Inc. is an award-winning, privately held medical technology company located in Santa Clara, CA, that is focused on transforming the way electroencephalography (EEG) is performed at hospitals and clinics. Zeto's revolutionary FDA-cleared EEG headset and cloud platform bring the traditional EEG procedure to the 21st century. The company plans to leverage its hardware and software technology to improve noninvasive monitoring of the brain's electrical activity and achieve better outcomes for neurological conditions such as epilepsy, sleep disorders, autism, stroke, and concussion.

To learn more about Zeto's products, please visit: https://zeto-inc.com or email us at info@zetoinc.com.

