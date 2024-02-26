Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
26.02.2024 | 19:02
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COP28 Takes On ESG Complexity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / SAP
By Judith Magyar

Originally published by Forbes

The adoption of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and other such regulations entail major changes that are causing much uncertainty. Regulations are continuously evolving, and while still in its infancy, the environmental, social and governance (ESG) regulatory landscape is already mired in complexity.

"The tools in SAP's sustainability portfolio can help companies treat reporting as an exercise in business discovery instead of a regulatory disclosure chore," said Mendelsohn.

The SAP Sustainability Control Tower is a software-as-a-service solution that helps businesses oversee their sustainability performance. Equipped with pre-established content aligned to sustainability standards such as GRI, WEF, TCFD, CSRD, and the EU Taxonomy, it helps companies establish a sturdy, auditable ESG framework using data from SAP and non-SAP systems.

Continue reading here

At SAP's Sustainability Showcase at COP28, business, government and technology leaders discussed how technology can help reduce complexity around sustainability challenges. SAP. Image courtesy of Forbes.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SAP



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.