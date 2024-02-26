Galactic Legacy Labs LLC: Galactic Legacy Labs Announces Historic Lunaprise Payload in Moon Landing: A Time Capsule of Humanity

Lunar Repository for Human Knowledge and Culture to Survive for Over 1 Billion Years

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Galactic Legacy Labs LLC ("GLL"), a trailblazer in space exploration, announces its historic Lunaprise payload -- spearheaded by CEO Lori R. Taylor and supported by three other founders, Nova Spivack, Lanette Phillips, and Chris Habachy -- landed on the moon. Lunaprise is a payload on the IM-1 mission, on the Intuitive Machines Nova-C lander, which is a part of NASA's (CLPS) initiative to land on the moon, a feat not accomplished since 1972, more than 50 years ago. This payload aims to establish a lunar repository for human knowledge and culture, marking a new era in space missions.

In an unprecedented collaboration, Galactic Legacy Labs LLC joined forces with the Arch Mission Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to archiving human civilization's knowledge using ultra-long-term storage technologies, and Space Blue, a forward-thinking curation/management company at the intersection of art, technology, and space.

The Lunaprise's primary objective is to deliver a comprehensive collection of human knowledge and culture to the moon's surface. This lunar archive, designed to endure for millennia, will serve as an indestructible time capsule and a beacon of human achievement for future generations.

The GLL Lunaprise archive was curated by Space Blue, an innovative web 3.0 company that recruited digital items about the earth from 222 individuals and contains over 77,000 multimedia digital artifacts, called "Lunagrams". This collection, spanning over 30,000 years of human culture, landed on the moon on February 22, 2024. It should not go unnoticed that this date of "2/22" corresponds with the number of creators who joined this auspicious project.

Also included in the archive is a 30 million-page "Galactic Legacy Library," which is a subset of the Arch Mission Foundation Lunar Library project, containing the English Wikipedia, a codex of all known languages from the Rosetta Project, the SETI Earthling Project, tens of thousands of books, and many other curated collections.

Lori R. Taylor, CEO of Galactic Legacy Labs, remarked,

"The Lunaprise mission is more than a journey to the moon; it's a leap towards preserving human heritage and inspiring future explorers. Our partnership with the Arch Mission Foundation and Space Blue exemplifies our commitment to innovation, collaboration, and pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

This mission was made possible by the support of key partners like Other World Computing, led by Larry O'Connor, Nova Spivack Founder of Arch Mission Foundation, art curators Space Blue, and a team of world-class experts in space technology, history, and preservation.

About Galactic Legacy Labs LLC: Galactic Legacy Labs LLC is a pioneering space exploration company committed to expanding and continues to focus on innovative projects that blend cultural preservation with cutting-edge space technology to make a global impact.

