Regulatory News:

Publicis Groupe SA (Paris:PUB):

Period from February 19 to 23, 2024

(Share repurchase program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2023)

Transaction Details: Publicis Groupe SA

Name of the Issuer Identity Code of the Issuer ISIN Intermediary Name Identify Code of the Intermediary Currency Publicis Groupe SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 FR0000130577 Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG CGET EUR

Total number of shares purchased according to trading venues:

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the financial instrument Day of the transaction Total number of shares purchased Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (€) Gross Consideration Venue PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 19-Feb-2024 25,000 97.8000 2,445,000.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 20-Feb-2024 37,115 98.0745 3,640,035.07 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 21-Feb-2024 40,000 97.5436 3,901,744.00 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 22-Feb-2024 14,886 98.2793 1,462,985.66 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE FR0000130577 23-Feb-2024 21,000 98.1079 2,060,265.90 XPAR Rounded to four decimal places Total: 138,001 97.8981 13,510,030.63

A detailed presentation of this information is available on the Publicis Groupe's website: (https://www.publicisgroupe.com/en/investors/investors-analysts/regulatory-information)

About Publicis Groupe The Power of One

Publicis Groupe [Euronext Paris FR0000130577, CAC 40] is a global leader in communication. The Groupe is positioned at every step of the value chain, from consulting to execution, combining marketing transformation and digital business transformation. Publicis Groupe is a privileged partner in its clients' transformation to enhance personalization at scale. The Groupe relies on ten expertise concentrated within four main activities: Communication, Media, Data and Technology. Through a unified and fluid organization, its clients have a facilitated access to all its expertise in every market. Present in over 100 countries, Publicis Groupe employs around 101,000 professionals.

www.publicisgroupe.comTwitterFacebookLinkedInYouTube Viva la Difference!

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240226632438/en/

Contacts:

Publicis Groupe

Amy Hadfield

Corporate Communications

+33 1 44 43 70 75

amy.hadfield@publicisgroupe.com

Jean-Michel Bonamy

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 43 74 88

jean-michel.bonamy@publicisgroupe.com

Lorène Fleury

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 43 57 24

lorene.fleury@publicisgroupe.com

Maxine Miller

Investor Relations

+33 1 44 43 74 21

maxine.miller@publicisgroupe.com