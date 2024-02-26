Jorie AI: Jorie.AI Empowers Hospitals and Providers to Manage Automated Denials Pushed Out by Payors

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Jorie.AI, a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, is pleased to announce its latest opportunity to showcase its innovation aimed at empowering hospitals and healthcare providers to effectively manage automated denials pushed out by payors. By leveraging advanced artificial intelligence technology, Jorie.AI is revolutionizing the way healthcare organizations navigate the complex landscape of claims denials, ultimately enhancing revenue integrity and streamlining operations.





In today's healthcare environment, payors frequently issue automated denials for various reasons, ranging from coding errors to lack of medical necessity documentation. These denials can significantly impact a hospital's bottom line and create administrative burdens for providers. Jorie.AI recognizes the challenges posed by automated denials and is committed to providing comprehensive solutions to address them.

"Our mission at Jorie.AI is to empower healthcare organizations with cutting-edge technology that enables them to achieve financial success while delivering high-quality patient care," said Sal Lo, CEO of Jorie.AI. "We understand the frustration and complexity associated with managing automated denials, which is why we have developed innovative tools to help hospitals and providers overcome these challenges."

Jorie.AI's automated denial management solution utilizes advanced machine learning algorithms to analyze claim denials in real-time, identify patterns and trends, and recommend actionable strategies for resolution. By automating the denial management process, healthcare organizations can reduce manual workload, improve efficiency, and accelerate revenue recovery.

Furthermore, Jorie.AI's platform offers customizable reporting and analytics capabilities, enabling hospitals and providers to gain valuable insights into denial trends, root causes, and performance metrics. Armed with this data-driven intelligence, healthcare organizations can proactively address underlying issues, optimize revenue cycle processes, and enhance financial performance.

Jorie.AI will be showcasing its automated denial management solution at the VIVE 2024 Conference, a premier event for healthcare industry professionals, taking place from February 25 - February 28, 2024 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Attendees are invited to visit the Jorie.AI booth #2352 to learn more about how the company's innovative technology can help them tackle the challenges of automated denials and achieve revenue cycle excellence.

To schedule a meeting with the Jorie.AI team at VIVE 2024 Conference, please follow the following Link: https://calendly.com/tpilcher/vive-2024-meetings.

About Jorie.AI: Jorie.AI is a leading provider of healthcare revenue cycle management solutions, leveraging artificial intelligence technology to empower hospitals and providers with actionable insights and tools for optimizing financial performance. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Jorie.AI is transforming the way healthcare organizations navigate the complexities of revenue cycle management.

For more information about Jorie.AI and its solutions, please visit www.jorie.ai.

