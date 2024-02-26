Anzeige
Central Puerto S.A.: Central Puerto Announces Reporting Date for the Fiscal Year 2023 and Fourth Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Central Puerto S.A ("Central Puerto" or the "Company") (NYSE:CEPU) one of the largest private sector power generation companies in Argentina, will issue a press release announcing its Fiscal Year 2023 period and Fourth Quarter results on March 8, 2024 at closing. Mr. Fernando Bonnet, Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Enrique Terraneo, Chief Financial Officer, and Mr. Pablo Calderone, Finance Manager and IRO will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial results on March 11, 2024, at 11:00 AM ET.

To access the conference call, please dial:

Toll Free: +1 888-506-0062
International: + 1 973-528-0011
Participant Access Code: 634456
Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2629/50008

The Company will also host a live audio webcast of the conference call on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.centralpuerto.com. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the website and download any streaming media software that might be required to listen to the webcast. The call will be available for replay on the Company website under the Investor Relations section.

For further information please contact:

Enrique Terraneo
+54 11 4317-5000

Av. Tomas Alva Edison 2701
Dársena E - Puerto de Buenos Aires
(C1104BAB) Ciudad de Buenos Aires
República Argentina

SOURCE: Central Puerto S.A.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

