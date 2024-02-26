Build Productions: Meet The Build Show Experts at IBS

Matt Risinger attends IBS in Vegas

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / As the leading provider of residential construction insight and education, The Build Show is on the road this week. Our Experts will be at IBS in Vegas February 27-29th - don't miss the opportunity to say hello in person! Along with Matt Risinger, Build Show Experts Allyson Anderson, Eric Aune, Jake Bruton Stephanie Dailey, Daniel Glaucer, Steve Baczek, CJ Neilsen, and Will King will be appearing at IBS. Our experts team up with our partners to talk about their passion for building high-performance homes and the best products in the business.

Learn more from The Build Show Experts about the inaugural Build Show LIVE November 7-9th in Austin Texas. Build Show LIVE will connect builders, contractors and remodelers and emphasize the pivotal role Texas and the south play in the booming home construction market. Plan now to attend Build Show LIVE because space, sponsorships and tickets will go fast! Sign up to stay in the know on all things Build Show LIVE - Alerts and News.

The Build Show team looks forward to meeting you!

About The Build Show (www.thebuildshow.com)

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 1.7M across The Build Show platforms including Build Show LIVE, YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 5M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results.

