Hay House: Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Robin Roberts and Maria Shriver Join 260,000+ Women LIVE to Celebrate Jamie Kern Lima Helping Women Build Self-Worth!

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Kern Lima and a history-making260,000+ women joined LIVE, including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Robin Roberts, Maria Shriver and more all gathering LIVE to build self-worth and launch Jamie's new book WORTHY into the world!

Jamie Kern Lima's event called Becoming Unstoppable broadcast live, virtually into the living rooms of more than a quarter of a million women who joined it live, some in their pajamas, some in sweats, others in full glam and fashion, from all walks of life, all coming together to build self-worth! Right now 80% of girls and women don't believe they're enough, 75% of female executives deal with imposter syndrome and 91% of girls and women don't love their bodies. Jamie Kern Lima is on a mission to change these statistics through her new book WORTHY: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life. And this weekend more than 260,000 women gathered LIVE in their living rooms, joining Jamie to come together and build unshakable self-worth!

You can watch the event here! Including Jamie Kern Lima's live interviews with Oprah, Ellen, Robin Roberts, Maria Shriver and more!

Some of the most iconic women in the world joined Jamie to have powerful conversations on the topic including Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Robin Roberts, Maria Shriver, Pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, Mel Robbins, Dr. Nicole LePera and more! Additional guests and surprise speakers joined the history-making live event including Jay Shetty, Steven Furtick, Tony Robbins, Ed Mylett, John C. Maxwell, Hannah Brown, Amy Porterfield, Amy Sommerville, Brendon Burchard, Trent Shelton, Mallory Ervin, Lia Valencia Key, Jim Kwik, Bob Goff, Matthew Hussey and more.

About Worthy:

"In life, you don't soar to the level of your hopes and dreams, you stay stuck at the level of your self-worth. In your business, leadership, relationships, friendships and ambitions, you don't rise to what you believe is possible, you fall to what you believe you're worthy of. When you change what you believe you're worthy of, you change your entire life. I wrote WORTHY for YOU if you have some self-doubt to destroy and a destiny to fulfill!" - Jamie Kern Lima

100% of the proceeds from Jamie Kern Lima's WORTHY are being donated to Feeding America, where 33% of households led by single moms experience food insecurity. WORTHY hit #1 in all books on Amazon this week.

About Jamie Kern Lima

Jamie Kern Lima is a New York Times bestselling author, and Founder of IT Cosmetics, a company she started in her living room and grew to the largest luxury makeup brand in the country. She sold the company to L'Oréal in a billion-dollar deal and became the first female CEO of a brand in its 100+ year history. Her love of her customers and remarkable authenticity and belief eventually landed her on the Forbes America's Self-Made Women list. She's been a Denny's waitress, a struggling entrepreneur, lived a life-long journey of rejections, and has battled her way through years of self-doubt, body-doubt and God-doubt. She was adopted at birth and has been on a journey of learning to believe she's here with purpose, on purpose and for a purpose and is worthy, lovable and enough. She's a mother of two and an active investor, speaker, and thought leader who is passionate about inspiring and elevating women. She's also an active philanthropist who has funded leadership training in more than 100 prisons and shelters across the United States, and has donated over $40 million in product and funds to help women face the effects of cancer with confidence. She's donating 100% of her author proceeds for her new book WORTHY: How to Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life. Order WORTHY now to get FREE bonuses and join Jamie's online community at WorthyBook.com and get more info on Jamie at JamieKernLima.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348050/Jamie%C2%A0Kern_Lima_LIVE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oprah-winfrey-ellen-degeneres-robin-roberts-and-maria-shriver-join-260-000-women-live-to-celebrate-jamie-kern-lima-helping-women-build-self-worth-302071782.html