Wondershare Technology: Wondershare Filmora for Mobile Gives Users the Power of Desktop Editing in Their Pocket

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wondershare, a leader in creative software solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of the newest iteration of Filmora for mobile. Compatible with both Android and iOS, the latest upgrade continues Filmora's mission of simplifying the video editing process while on the move. A revamped UI and AI-powered features allow users of all skill levels to create high-quality video content from anywhere.

Previously known as FilmoraGo, Filmora for mobile has established a reputation for exceptional user interfaces that simplify complex editing. Building upon the success of its desktop counterpart, the mobile video editor has introduced key changes to make on-the-go editing easier than ever. Focused on improved navigation, the new user interface allows users to find resources in less time, as well as get inspired by the Filmora community. The new UI also improves cloud functionality, making cross-platform editing easier than ever through a revamped layout.

In addition to the UI update, Filmora for mobile brings many of the AI-powered tools to video editors. Feature highlights include AI Text-To-Speech, AI Text-To-Video, and expanded Text Animations, which make producing videos convenient and easy. At the same time, a Music & Sound Effects Library upgrade gives users nearly unlimited soundtrack options.

AI-powered tools are an established part of Filmora's repertoire, but newly improved features grant creators complete mastery over their mobile videos. AI Text-To-Speech now supports 29 languages and over 1,000 vocal variations, saving users time recording their voiceovers. AI Text-To-Video generates videos based on simple text prompts to help quickly produce content. Expanded Text Animations introduces dozens of new automated motion options for transitions, titles, and captions.

The upgraded Music & Sound Effects Library in Filmora's mobile app has been expanded to over 170,000 tracks, coupled with the new user interface means finding the perfect soundtrack or sound effect has never been easier on mobile.

Wondershare has brought the best of its desktop version and combined it with the convenience and portability of mobile video editing, allowing creators to produce content from anywhere. New and improved AI Features and expanded music options mean making high-quality content has never been more accessible.

About Filmora

Filmora is designed with its user in mind, featuring smoother performance and an intuitive user interface. With advanced AI functions, over 220,000 creative assets, commercially available music, 3D LUTs, effects, and pre-set templates, you have everything you need to perfect your creative vision. Filmora is available on iOS, Android, macOS and Windows. To try it for free, visit filmora.wondershare.com. Follow Wondershare Filmora on YouTube , TikTok , Instagram , and Facebook to learn more.

About Wondershare

As a renowned global leader in creativity and productivity solutions, Wondershare is dedicated to making cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, fostering increased efficiency and creativity. Our commitment to excellence has been recognized through prestigious accolades from organizations like The Shorty Awards, G2, and GetApp. With a user base spanning over 100 million individuals across 150 countries, we offer a diverse array of software solutions encompassing video editing, PDF manipulation, data recovery, diagram creation, graphic design, and more.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2346632/Wondershare_Filmora_App_AI_Text_To_Speech.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wondershare-filmora-for-mobile-gives-users-the-power-of-desktop-editing-in-their-pocket-302071905.html