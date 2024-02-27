D-Link Corporation: D-Link Paves the Way for Future Networking Trends at MWC 2024

TAIPEI, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Link Corporation (TWSE Code: 2332), a global leader in networking solutions, unveiled its latest innovations at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC), held from February 26 to 29 in Barcelona, Spain. Led by Chairman Victor Kuo, D-Link revealed this year's theme, "From Core to Edge: Manageable Wireless Infrastructure," through a series of innovative solutions to emphasize end-to-end network connectivity, scalability, manageability, reliability, and security. These solutions can be tailored to different usage scenarios, scale of deployment, and user requirements to build a comprehensive core to edge infrastructure.

"As a global leader in networking solutions, D-Link not only sells networking equipment but also distinguishes itself by providing holistic network architecture solutions and cloud management services, creating clear market differentiators and enhancing brand value," explained Victor. "Furthermore, by leveraging the supply chain system established by affiliated companies within the Taiwan Steel Group, D-Link ensures a complete product line and quality control, offering the market and consumers an unbeatable networking experience."

MWC, the most authoritative exhibition in the global communications field, centered this year's event around the theme "Future First," focusing on 5G and B5G, connecting everything, humanizing AI, industry 4.0, innovative technologies, and digital DNA. In homage to this theme, D-Link presented five key solutions to shape future networking trends:

A three-tier Backhaul Network Solutions composed of core, aggregation, and edge switches, to address key future challenges in network architecture. End-to-End Fiber Solutions from head-end to user-end, providing excellent connectivity and quality throughout. High-speed, high-quality Enterprise Access Points for a more stable, efficient, and secure wireless networking environment. One-stop End-to-End Private 5G Network vertical integration solutions to revolutionize network communication efficiency. With Edge Gateways for Ubiquitous Access, the realization of the Internet of Everything becomes possible.

"The combination of networking equipment with cloud management services, coupled with comprehensive network architecture solutions, can bring transformative changes to society. Whether in healthcare, transportation, financial services, home security, or even arts and culture, the applications and business opportunities in the networking industry are boundless," said Victor. "D-Link will continue to uphold the brand commitment of 'Made in Taiwan, stylish aesthetics, smart living, outstanding performance, and environmental friendliness,' to realize the vision of smart living for humanity."

For more information about D-Link's exhibition at MWC 2024, please refer to the following news releases (total of 5).

?News Release 1?

?Core to Edge Switches?

Comprehensive Core-to-Edge Coverage for Future Key Network Architectures

To meet the future demands of diverse business models, high-speed data transmission, and bandwidth requirements, D-Link's comprehensive Backhaul Network Solution integrates high-speed core, aggregation, and diverse edge switch models to provide secure, reliable, and low-latency data transmission in various application scenarios for enterprise infrastructure network deployment.

The three-tier hierarchical network model encompasses core, aggregation, and edge switches. PoE switches utilize existing network cables to conveniently provide power and transmit data to wireless access points, monitoring devices, and PoE powdered devices (PD) to reduce installation time and deployment costs. Through a three-tier network architecture, it can meet the backbone network architecture needs of small offices, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises. Coupled with various terminal network application methods, it provides stable network transmission, serving as a precise hub in the network ecosystem to ensure overall network efficiency and stability.

The core switch, serving as the main backbone of the network, possesses high-speed switching and flexible, multi-functional routing capabilities to efficiently process large amounts of data and prevent losses due to downtime. The aggregation switch enables network infrastructure scalability, handles the aggregation of data traffic, and integrates multiple edge networks to reduce the load on the core switch. Lastly, the edge switch provides efficient, stable, and secure connections to end-users.

D-Link's Core to Edge Switch solution covers end-to-end network infrastructure to enable various industries to meet diverse network deployment needs.

?News Release 2?

?End-to-End Fiber Solution?

End-to-End Fiber Network Solution from Head-End to User-End to Provide High-Speed Last-Mile Connectivity

In response to the rapidly evolving networking landscape with the need for high-speed data transmission, D-Link introduces the End-to-End Fiber Solution, an innovative fiber optic solution that seamlessly integrates from the head-end to the user-end. This solution, featuring outstanding performance and rich functionality, caters to the requirements of fiber optic network deployment. It encompasses both Active Fiber Ethernet and Passive Optical Network (PON) technologies, delivering high-speed, high-efficiency, and high-quality network communication. It aims to offer users a more intelligent, convenient, and stable fiber optic network communication experience, showcasing D-Link's leading position in the industry.

D-Link's 10G Ethernet Fiber Solution provides two core switch options with different capacities, catering to the diverse needs of enterprise deployments. The Aggregation Switch, located between floors, offers connectivity between the data center and various floors. The PoE Edge switch, located in user working areas, delivers power to devices and network services to users. Additionally, Enterprise Access Points (EAPs), powered by Ethernet, provide Wi-Fi connectivity to enhance user connectivity.

D-Link's 10G PON Fiber Solution uses a unified fiber optic line terminal (OLT) and optical network terminal (ONT) for point-to-multipoint transmission. It addresses common interoperability (IOP) issues encountered in general network deployments and supports transmission speeds of 2.5G for GPON, 10G for XGSPON, and a hybrid Combo GPON/XGSPON. Users can flexibly configure the solution based on actual field requirements. The user-end options include the one-box solution, integrating Wi-Fi and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technologies, and the two-box solution, which only provides internet connectivity and can be paired with a Wi-Fi router. Both options feature Ethernet LAN ports with speeds up to 10G, suitable for various devices and ensures fast and reliable connections. The one-box option can be expanded to integrate with switches, offering different port numbers and Power over Ethernet (PoE) capabilities to meet diverse user needs.

?News Release 3?

?Enterprise Access Points?

Comprehensive Enterprise Access Points to Lead the Enterprise Data Revolution

To meet the ever-changing landscape of enterprise environments and the growing demand for device connectivity, D-Link is committed to providing high-speed and high-quality Enterprise Access Points (EAP). These EAPs are designed to offer enterprises a more stable, efficient, and secure wireless network communication environment. Unveiled at MWC 2024, the range of new enterprise-grade access points is specifically tailored for large-scale wireless network deployments within enterprises. They are intended for establishing Wireless Local Area Networks (WLANs) to meet the wireless connectivity needs of multiple users while ensuring seamless communication between wireless devices and wired networks.

D-Link's EAP devices feature an intelligent channel selection function (Auto RF), automatically adjusting the frequency settings of wireless devices to reduce interference and ensure optimal communication performance, providing users with an enhanced networking experience. Additionally, these devices boast robust security features, including customizable entrance authentication and various Identity Verification options for different SSIDs through VLAN tagging, catering to the diverse needs of individual SSIDs while maintaining network security. Furthermore, centralized and streamlined network management is achievable through the Nuclias Connect management system or Nuclias Cloud, enabling network administrators to analyze, automate, configure, optimize, expand, and maintain network security. D-Link's EAP devices offer outstanding networking performance, integrating advanced security features and convenient management capabilities, meeting the modern enterprise's requirements for an efficient, secure, scalable, and easily managed wireless network solution.

?News Release 4?

?End-to-End Private 5G Network?

One-Stop Private 5G Network Vertical Integration Revolutionizes Transmission Efficiency

In recent years, the maturation of advanced 5G technology and the flourishing development of private 5G networks have provided the market with efficient and stable network communication infrastructure, which can deliver faster speeds, lower latency, and higher stability in various environments such as factories, enterprises, campuses, and more. Additionally, they meet the demands for large-scale data transmission and applications in specific scenarios. When integrated with various devices and Internet of Things (IoT) applications, private 5G networks is now a major catalyst for the intelligent upgrade of Industry 4.0.

D-Link offers a comprehensive series of private 5G network vertical integration solutions, covering the networking needs from end to end. This includes D-5GCore core networks, baseband units (BBU), radio units (RU), small cells, 5G UE devices, and Ethernet switches. Tailored to different scales and usage requirements, these solutions can be equipped with various complementary devices to provide integrated services and build a complete all-encompassing solution.

Designed specifically for private 5G networks, the D-5GCore core network, coupled with a flexible O-RAN architecture, provides broad network coverage for expansive enterprise campuses. Various devices can interconnect to enhance network efficiency, reduce costs, and strengthen security. In smaller spaces, deploying small cells with compact base stations enables rapid, efficient, and cost-effective 5G network deployment, effectively lowering management and maintenance costs while providing flexibility for expansion. In scenarios like the intelligent upgrade of Industry 4.0, automated factories, and IoT applications, private 5G networks facilitate direct communication between devices, enabling more efficient and flexible collaborative work applications. D-Link's one-stop private 5G vertical integration solution offers a high-quality 5G network experience for different application scenarios. With the D-Link D-ECS management platform, network management becomes more straightforward, bringing numerous innovative possibilities to various industries.

?News Release 5?

?Edge Gateway for Ubiquitous Access?

Terminal Gateway for Ubiquitous Network Access to Maximize IoT Connectivity

D-Link introduces a diverse range of terminal gateway solutions, providing users with omnipresent, efficient, and intelligent network connectivity. This innovative series includes various 4G/5G network devices for consumer homes, telecommunications operators, and industrial use, meeting different needs and ensuring a ubiquitous networking experience with unparalleled smoothness and stability.

D-Link's ubiquitous terminal gateways include FTTX solutions, offering high-speed internet capabilities for future trends; FWA solutions, achieving ultra-fast, low-latency wireless connectivity experiences for homes and businesses without the need for expensive and time-consuming cable or fiber installations, providing high-speed broadband services over long distances; M2M solutions, paired with cellular gateways, widely applicable in commercial, industrial, and vehicular devices. For commercial use, the DWM series provides stable and secure connections; the DOM series builds a reliable network infrastructure for smart industries; the DTM series with EN 50155 certification, provides real-time location tracking for in-vehicle information systems. Home gateways redefine the connected experience of smart living. The latest Wi-Fi 7 series offers faster speeds, increased capacity, and lower latency for a superior networking experience. Coupled with the AQUILA PRO AI Mesh Wi-Fi system, it simplifies and effortlessly manages connections, ensuring a seamlessly interconnected smart home and a stable and reliable networking experience.

About MWC

The Mobile World Congress (MWC) is considered the most authoritative exhibition in the global telecommunications industry. Organized by the GSMA association, it serves as a crucial platform for leading technology companies to showcase innovative technologies, present new products, and unveil creative applications. MWC is the most significant stage for global information and communication technology (ICT) giants to anticipate industry trends. MWC 2024 is expected to draw participants from over 200 countries, featuring more than 2,400 exhibitors and attracting nearly 90,000 attendees.

About D-Link

D-Link is a global leader in designing and developing networking and connectivity products and total solutions for consumers, small businesses, medium to large-sized enterprises, and service providers. From relatively modest beginnings in Taiwan, the company has grown into an award-winning global brand in 43 countries. Find out more about D-Link atwww.dlink.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/d-link-paves-the-way-for-future-networking-trends-at-mwc-2024-302071998.html