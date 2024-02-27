Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - LinkDaddy's new announcement highlights the importance of domain authority in Google ranking - as Google validates sites with higher scores, and is more likely to rank them at the top of search results. The tracker allows businesses to measure their score against competitors, and get a clearer picture of their existing backlinks.

More information can be found at https://linkdaddy.com/domain-authority-checker/.

LinkDaddy Domain Authority, Backlink Checker Tool For Google Ranking Launched

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/199452_b846007ef4d61b97_002full.jpg

Domain authority is a metric designed to show website quality and popularity in an easily quantifiable way. Using the new tool, businesses can better understand the number of sites linking to their pages and use this to create a more effective marketing strategy. With over 66% of website traffic attributed to Google, achieving a strong ranking is essential for credibility and lead generation, the agency explains.

The team notes that domain authority indicates a website's strength and ability to rank well organically. While scores under 30 are common for newer websites, between 30-50 shows good potential. Competitive sites generally have a domain authority of 50-70, with scores above 70 considered excellent.

The authority score depends on several optimization factors including backlinks, content quality, site structure and speed, and social engagement. The new tool analyzes these elements to generate overall statistics, providing site owners with insights for improvement. Businesses can develop more focused strategies to boost their authority and Google performance, allowing them to enhance their visibility and position themselves as industry leaders when people search for related products or services.

In addition to the DA checker tool, LinkDaddy also offers a hands-on Domain Power Booster service. This 'done-for-you' solution handles content creation, link building, and full-scale optimization for clients who want a managed approach to improving authority rapidly.

Tony Peacock, the LinkDaddy founder, states: "Our tool will analyze websites and display domain authority score and other metrics such as the number of backlinks and referring domains on your and competitors' sites. You can use your domain authority result as a benchmark for progress - if you're implementing SEO strategies, you can check your score regularly to see if your changes are making an impact."

Interested parties can learn more at https://linkdaddy.com/domain-authority-checker/.

Contact Info:

Name: Tony Peacock

Email: tony@linkdaddy.com

Organization: LinkDaddy

Address: 1065 SW 8th St PMB 622, Miami, Florida 33130, United States

Website: https://linkdaddy.shop

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199452

SOURCE: Plentisoft