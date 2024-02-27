Launch of a scalable and customized service offering

Strengthening of teams and commercial network

Mon courtier énergie groupe (ISIN code: FR001400H3A0 Mnemonic: ALMCE), an energy broker for businesses, today announced the enhancement of its offering in Spain with the launch of three levels of service offerings aimed at meeting the diversified needs of its clients in terms of energy management.

Guillaume Rouaud, CEO of Mon courtier énergie groupe, states: "By enriching our range of services with three additional levels, we reinforce our promise to provide tailor-made and excellence-driven solutions to our clients. This evolution of the Spanish offering allows us to support local businesses in a personalized manner, ensuring smooth and secure navigation through the increasingly complex energy market challenges. Our ambition is to turn complexity into simplicity, thus enabling our clients to focus on their core business while optimizing their energy bill."

Three levels of service for optimized energy management

Mon courtier énergie introduces an innovative service offering, subdivided into three distinct levels (Initial, Premium, and Full) designed to meet the specific needs of each company in managing its energy budget. Each of these levels is carefully crafted to offer a scalable range of solutions, including analysis of supplier offers, market studies, complete and secure supplier relationship management, optimization of transportation rates, and accurate price monitoring. The most comprehensive service package, for example, allows for the generation of detailed monthly consumption reports and personalized analyses, as well as real-time energy consumption control. This innovative and gradual approach ensures an increasingly optimized management of energy consumption suited to all the requirements of Mon courtier énergie's clients.

Expansion of the sales team for increased presence

Last January, Mon courtier énergie strengthened its sales team in Spain with three new recruits and plans two additional hires by summer. Already present in 5 geographic areas (Madrid, Barcelona, Galicia, Extremadura, and Andalusia), the Group aims to cover the main regions of Spain during the 2024 fiscal year, by recruiting 10 new independent partners.

A fast-growing customer portfolio

Since its establishment in Spain a year ago, Mon courtier énergie has surpassed the milestone of 1,000 B2B clients, contributing to the development of its reputation in the Spanish market. This rapid and controlled growth underlines Mon courtier énergie's ability to effectively meet the companies' constantly evolving needs in energy management.

Yann Kerouredan, General Manager of Mi energia manager, Spanish subsidiary of Mon courtier énergie, comments: "The strengthening of our sales team and our presence in the main regions of Spain are fully in line with our targeted growth strategy for this high-potential market. We are also proud to have surpass the milestone of 1,000 clients just one year after our first establishment on the Iberian Peninsula. This milestone reflects the attractiveness of our offer, but also the trust companies place in our ability to optimize their energy management, which has become increasingly strategic."

About Mon Courtier énergie groupe

Founded in Bordeaux in 2017, in just a few years Mon Courtier énergie groupe has become a major player in energy brokerage and the leading French network on the B2B market. The Group's mission is to help companies with the global management of their energy budget in order to reduce or optimise their gas and/or electricity bill. Mon Courtier énergie groupe's service offer comprises brokerage and advice regarding energy purchasing, the management and optimisation of contracts and energy transition guidance.

Mon Courtier énergie groupe draws on the expertise of circa 180 people at its head offices and in "licenced" branches around the country.

For further information, please go to www.moncourtierenergie.com.

