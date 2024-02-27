Pluxee N.V.: Pluxee successfully places a €1.1 billion bonds issue

Press release

Pluxee successfully places a €1.1 billion bonds issue

Paris: February 27, 2024 // Pluxee (the 'Group'), announced today that it successfully placed two inaugural bonds for an aggregate amount of EUR 1.1 billion, consisting of a EUR 550 million bond issue with a 4.5-year maturity with a coupon of 3.50% and a EUR 550 million bond issue with a 8.5-year maturity with a coupon of 3.75%.

The net proceeds of this bonds issue will be allocated to general corporate purposes of the Group, including the refinancing of part of the existing bridge loan of €1.5 billion entered into by Pluxee with a syndicate of international banks in connection with its spin-off from Sodexo and listing on the regulated market of Euronext Paris. Application will be made to admit the bonds to trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris as from their issue date.

The issue was largely oversubscribed, reflecting institutional investors' confidence in Pluxee's credit quality, rated BBB+ (with stable outlook) by Standard & Poor's.

The joint bookrunners of this transaction were BNP Paribas and Société Générale (acting together as Global Coordinators), Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, as well as ING and CIC Market Solutions.

About Pluxee

Pluxee is a global player in employee benefits and engagement that operates in 31 countries. Pluxee helps companies attract, engage, and retain talent thanks to a broad range of solutions across Meal & Food, Wellbeing, Lifestyle, Reward & Recognition, and Public Benefits.

Powered by leading technology and more than 5,000 engaged team members, Pluxee acts as a trusted partner within a highly interconnected B2B2C ecosystem made up of more than 500,000 clients, 36 million consumers and 1.7 million merchants.

Conducting its business as a trusted partner for more than 45 years, Pluxee is committed to creating a positive impact on all its stakeholders, from driving business to local communities, to supporting wellbeing at work for employees while protecting the planet.

For more information: www.pluxeegroup.com

Key Figures for Fiscal year 2023

€22.8bn in business volume issued

€1,052m of consolidated revenues

+5,000 employees Present in 31 countries

+500k clients, +1.7m merchants and +36m consumers

