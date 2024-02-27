Das Instrument 3WK0 CA33618F3097 FIRST RESP.TEC INC. NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument 3WK0 CA33618F3097 FIRST RESP.TEC INC. NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024The instrument 7AA LU0569974404 APERAM S.A. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument S6M JP3422950000 SEVEN + I HLDGS CO. LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument S6M JP3422950000 SEVEN + I HLDGS CO. LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument OYX0 CA34987V1076 FORZA PETROLEUM LTD EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024The instrument OYX0 CA34987V1076 FORZA PETROLEUM LTD EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.02.2024Das Instrument N79 CA36459L1031 GAMA EXPLORATIONS INC. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument N79 CA36459L1031 GAMA EXPLORATIONS INC. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument UGI JP3397060009 SUGI HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument UGI JP3397060009 SUGI HOLDINGS CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument O1E AU000000OEL3 OTTO ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument LIVS SE0000382335 AUTOLIV SDR/1 DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument LIVS SE0000382335 AUTOLIV SDR/1 DL-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024Das Instrument SOK JP3326410002 SANKYO CO. LTD 6417 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.02.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 28.02.2024The instrument SOK JP3326410002 SANKYO CO. LTD 6417 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.02.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 28.02.2024