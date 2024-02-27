UPDATED: Public Offering of Sangušku parkas UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Additional attachments and link added Up to 7 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania and Latvia. Investors in Lithuania and Latvia can purchase up to 7 000 bonds with a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and an annual interest rate of 6,1%+ 6M EURIBOR (variable) percent (total 10,01%). The purchase price per bond is EUR 1 000 (100%). Minimum investment amount EUR 10 000 (10 bonds). Essential terms of the offering: - Offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription process) starts on February 27, 2024 at 09:00 EET and ends on March 8, 2024 at 15:30 EET as follows: February 27 - March 7, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET) March 8, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET). - Settlement date: March 14, 2024. - Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their brokerage company. - Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book: SGPIPO (ISIN code: LT0000408759) - All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients Auction rules, information document are available as attachments. More information is available here: https://www.zabolis.com/sangusku-parkas-bond Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 525 31462 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/ Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1198910