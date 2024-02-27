An international research team has produced a comprehensive overview of more than 300 works of published literature on floating PV, spanning 2013 to 2022. The scientists laid out the benefits and challenges of the technology and pointed to gaps that should be filled with future studies. An international research team has compiled and reviewed published literature on floating solar photovoltaic (FPV) systems from 2013-2022 and how water-based systems compare to those based on land. The paper summarizes the important findings of a broad range of studies on FPV systems and presents a comprehensive ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...