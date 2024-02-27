Waaree says its FLW series of flexible, lightweight solar panels can be seamlessly integrated into a diverse range of environments. It claims that they are ideal for applications in which traditional, rigid panels could pose challenges. From pv magazine India Waaree introduced new 420 Wp mono PERC flexible, lightweight solar modules at Intersolar India last week. The modules, launched under its FLW series, measure 2,200 mm × 1,060 mm × 20 mm. Waaree said that the flexible, lightweight solar panels can be seamlessly integrated into a range of environments. It claimed that they are ideal for applications ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...