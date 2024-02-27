Confluence former executive joins fintech Premialab

James Carrington, a former executive at Confluence, Investment Metrics, Style Analytics has joined fintech Premialab. He brings extensive client engagement expertise in investment analytics and data for the institutional investment community.

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Premialab, the financial data and analytics firm, announced today the appointment of James Carrington as Head of Client Engagement. Mr. Carrington, based in London, will spearhead global client engagement, leveraging over 10 years of experience in driving client engagement gained at Investment Metrics, Style Analytics, and most recently at Confluence, part of the Clearlake Capital Group portfolio. His primary focus will be on enabling faster tailor-made investment analytics delivery and data integration for Premialab's pension funds, foundations, endowments, and insurance clients.

Adrien Geliot, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Premialab, said, "I am delighted to welcome James to the team. His appointment confirms our commitment to delivering first-class service to our customers across global locations. His experience in maximizing the value derived from investment analytics will be invaluable in serving our clients as we continue scaling our activities worldwide."

Commenting on his appointment, James Carrington said, "I am delighted to have joined the Premialab team. Their innovative solution makes a real difference to institutional investors looking at quant investments. The evolution of Premialab over the last number of years has been something that I have followed closely, and I am looking forward to working with the team to further support our customer base across our established and emerging demographics."

The announcement follows recent senior appointments at Premialab, including Philippe Jacson, former BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch and MSCI executive; Daniel Fields, former Global Head of Markets at Societe Generale; John Macpherson, former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs, Citibank, and Nomura; Marc Fisher, former Managing Director at Citibank with a prior position at Deutsche Bank; and Georgios Sittas, former Managing Director at HSBC, Standard Chartered, and previously a director at Lehman Brothers.

Recognized as the reference for data and risk analytics on quantitative strategies, Premialab's capital markets infrastructure is currently used by leading asset managers, insurance companies and pensions funds, accelerating their digitalization and enhancing performance and risk control while reducing costs. The platform's client AUM is representing an estimated USD$10 trillion.

About Premialab

Premialab is an independent platform providing data, analytics and risk solutions on systematic and factor-based strategies in collaboration with leading investment banks and institutional investors globally. Combining intelligent technology with a unique source of information the platform empowers asset allocators to make better investment decisions whilst achieving utmost time and cost efficiency.

With offices in London, Paris, New York, Hong Kong, Sydney, and Dubai, its international team is dedicated to supporting a global client base with the most up-to-date risk premia dataset, advanced portfolio construction, performance and risk analytics. The firm has established strong partnerships with the top 18 investments banks, global asset managers, pensions funds and insurance companies.

