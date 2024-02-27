Per Aarsleff Holding A/S: Interim financial report for 1 October-31 December 2023

27.2.2024 07:34:02 CET | Per Aarsleff Holding A/S | Quarterly report

Today, the Board of Directors of Per Aarsleff Holding A/S has discussed and approved the interim financial report for Q1 2023/24. The interim financial report has not been audited or reviewed by the company's auditors.

Highlights

A first quarter with revenue in line with expectations and satisfactory earnings.

Revenue increased by 0.2% to DKK 5,304 million.

EBIT amounted to DKK 206 million, corresponding to an EBIT margin of 3.9%.

Historically high order intake of DKK 7.5 billion and a similarly high order backlog of DKK 24.5 billion.

Very positive cash flow from operating activities of DKK 1,131 million which, as expected, was positively affected by DKK 755 million from a strongly decreasing working capital.

Outlook for 2023/24

The outlook for the full financial year remains unchanged:

Revenue growth of -4 to 1%, corresponding to revenue of DKK 19.5 to 20.5 billion.

EBIT between DKK 900 to 1,000 million.

"We have a high level of activity. Especially construction projects and projects related to the green transition are keeping the Aarsleff Group's many skilled employees in and outside of Denmark busy, and quite as expected there is a slowdown within building construction. We delivered satisfactory results, and there was also a historically high order intake and a similarly high order backlog during the quarter."

Jesper Kristian Jacobsen

CEO

