Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W3P0 | ISIN: US02665T3068 | Ticker-Symbol: A4XA
Tradegate
27.02.24
10:47 Uhr
34,000 Euro
+1,200
+3,66 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,00034,60011:11
34,00034,60010:47
PR Newswire
27.02.2024 | 00:04
64 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

S&P Dow Jones Indices: American Homes 4 Rent Set to Join S&P MidCap 400

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) will replace Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE: DOC) in the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, March 1. S&P 500 constituent Healthpeak Properties Inc. (NYSE: PEAK) is acquiring Physicians Realty Trust in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions. Post-merger, Healthpeak Properties will have a symbol change from PEAK to DOC.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 1, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

American Homes 4 Rent

AMH

Real Estate


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Physicians Realty Trust

DOC

Real Estate

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.