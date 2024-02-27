Solar module prices could slightly increase as European warehouses reduce their panel stockpiles, says Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a Dutch purchasing platform for solar products. He tells pv magazine that TOPCon modules will soon overtake traditional PERC products in Europe. Solar modules are currently being sold in Europe for €0. 10 ($0. 1085)/W for non-tier-1 products and €0. 115/W for tier-1 panels, according to Leen van Bellen, business development manager Europe for Search4Solar, a Europe-based purchasing platform for solar panels, inverters and ...

