e.l.f. Cosmetics, the No. 6 cosmetics brand in U.K., sees runway for growth in international business

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) officially opened its first European office in London furthering a commitment to grow the company's international business.

Across e.l.f. Beauty's business, the company is prioritizing three areas for overall growth and market penetration: color cosmetics, skin care and international. International net sales grew 119% year-over-year in the last quarter (Q3 FY 24). Q3 FY 2024 Earnings Webcast

"We see significant runway in both the U.K. and other markets around the world," said Tarang Amin, Chairman and CEO, e.l.f. Beauty. "e.l.f. will bring its unique value proposition, powerhouse innovation and disruptive marketing engine which have proven to resonate across categories and geographies into new places and spaces with the purpose to serve every eye, lip and face."

Amin added: "Our vision to empower a global community that shares our vision of positivity, inclusivity and accessibility means we are moving into markets where there is an opportunity to connect more directly with consumers and demonstrate directly that we are a different kind of company."

e.l.f. Cosmetics is now the No. 6 mass makeup brand in the U.K., compared to No. 12 five years ago growing 10 times the market.* The journey in the U.K. began with a digital ecommerce presence in 2014 and opened in physical retail at Superdrug in 2017 and Boots in 2019.

In late 2023, e.l.f. Cosmetics entered the Italian market, quickly ascending to become the No. 1 makeup brand across both mass and prestige at Douglas.**

The office at 2 Upper Street in Angel, Islington, is a 10,000-square-foot space, designed for the team to thrive and be connected to its community.

"The e.l.f. twist in opening our first physical office space in London is that we ended up taking down 'walls.' This isn't an office for the U.K. team or the international team. This is the home of our e.l.f.z who happen to be in London," said Christine Cassidy, Vice President and General Manager, International, e.l.f. Beauty.

Currently with nearly 40 employees, the space has been created as a global hub for e.l.f. Beauty, which is headquartered in Oakland, California, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, New Jersey, Shanghai.

