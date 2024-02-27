BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the main agency for the prevention and suppression of corruption in Thailand, announced to seriously adopt ISO 37001 in tackling corruption, involving giving and receiving bribes in the current digitalization era.
----------
Source: https://www.nacc.go.th/categorydetail/20180831184638361/20240208140737
*This press release translation is funded by the National Anti-Corruption Fund (NACF).
Hashtag: IntegrityWay AntiCorruption ZeroCorruption NACC NACF
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC), Thailand
The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is a constitutional independent organization and supervised by nine commissioners selected from various professions. It is authorized to undertake work on the prevention and suppression of malfeasance, particularly in government agencies, on assets investigations, as well as on the monitoring of ethics and virtues of political position holders.
News Source: Media OutReach
27/02/2024 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.