Netcore Unbxd's Strategic Expansion in Europe Fuels 150% Revenue Growth, Redefining Ecommerce in Europe

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Unbxd, a leading AI-powered Commerce Search and Product Discovery landscape player, proudly announces exceptional growth in the UK and European markets. This growth which has tripled in the last year, is marked by the successful onboarding of market-leading retailers, including Waitrose, Unilever Europe, Camper Footwear, Dobbies, Alohas, OceansApart, Goodform, and ResMed Europe. What sets this accomplishment apart is its tangible impact on the retailer's bottom line, as they leverage the advanced capabilities of Netcore Unbxd's platform, resulting in an impressive 40% surge in revenue and a substantial 25% increase in conversions.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Netcore Cloud Pvt Ltd, Netcore Unbxd has strategically scaled its teams across key markets in the UK, France, Spain, and Portugal. Unbxd's data infrastructure spans five regions, including one in the EU. Additionally, the region has established a comprehensive Go-To-Market (GTM) team comprising skilled professionals in customer success, account management, and sales to reinforce its commitment to providing exceptional services and support to its expanding clientele.

Netcore Unbxd's success lies in the compelling stories of its customers, which include:

Fishpools, a significant player in the UK furniture industry, experienced a 51% increase in Average Order Value (AOV) and a 20% surge in search-related revenue within 12 months of implementing the Unbxd platform. Wex Photo Video, a leading electronics retailer, saw a remarkable 35% reduction in bounce rates within the same period.

The company's recognition as a leader in the Forrester Wave report in the Commerce Search and Product Discovery category in Q3 of 2023 further solidifies its position in the market. This is in addition to Netcore's previous recognition as a top vendor in Email Marketing Services (Q1 2022) and Cross-Channel Marketing (Q1 2023).

Netcore Unbxd's advanced AI technology empowers retailers to deliver highly personalised shopping experiences, optimising product discovery and ensuring a seamless shopper journey. The region's platform has been highly successful, offering enterprise features such as omnichannel search, natural language processing (NLP) models, and multi-language understanding. Recent collaborations with industry leaders such as Unilever and Waitrose highlight the platform's effectiveness across diverse UK and European sectors.

Nishant Jain, COO of Netcore Unbxd, stated, "Our vision is to revolutionise the ecommerce landscape by leveraging AI technologies like large language models (LLMs) and vector models to enhance product discovery. Netcore Unbxd, a platform designed for enterprise retailers, has observed a significant 150% growth in revenue within the region over the past year."

Laura Burbedge, Director of Online at Waitrose, said, "We know that our customers are busy and have lots of demands on their time - they need to be able to fill their online shopping trolley quickly and easily with minimal effort. Through working with Unbxd we have already seen a significant improvement in customer satisfaction with our search feature, with more personalised results."

As AI continues to evolve in ecommerce, Netcore Unbxd remains well-positioned to leverage innovative solutions that empower businesses to stay ahead of the curve.

About Unbxd

Netcore Unbxd is a cutting-edge AI-powered product discovery platform that elevates the ecommerce experience with personalised interactions. By providing a range of solutions, including contextually relevant Search, Personalisation, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimise their ecommerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Unilever, MattressFirm, Waitrose, Advance Auto Parts, Dillard's, The Children's Place, HSN, and Wex have trusted Unbxd. Across the world, Unbxd consistently delivers exceptional shopping journeys to countless online visitors at scale.

