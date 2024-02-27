Regulatory News:

Air Liquide (Paris:AI):

Share capital increase following the exercise of stock options

The Board of Directors during its meeting of February 19th, 2024 noted that from September 1st, 2023 to December 31st, 2023, 76 027 new shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each have been issued following the exercise of stock options.

As a consequence, the Company's new share capital, which takes immediate effect, amounts to

2,884,842,279.00 euros

divided into 524,516,778 fully paid-up shares with a par value of 5.50 euros each.

Air Liquide is a world leader in gases, technologies and services for industry and healthcare. Present in 72 countries with 67,800 employees, the Group serves more than 4 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide's scientific territory and have been at the core of the Group's activities since its creation in 1902.

Taking action today while preparing the future is at the heart of Air Liquide's strategy. With ADVANCE, its strategic plan for 2025, Air Liquide is targeting a global performance, combining financial and extra-financial dimensions. Positioned on new markets, the Group bene?ts from major assets such as its business model combining resilience and strength, its ability to innovate and its technological expertise. The Group develops solutions contributing to climate and the energy transition-particularly with hydrogen-and takes action to progress in areas of healthcare, digital and high technologies.

Air Liquide's revenue amounted to more than 27.5 billion euros in 2023. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, EURO STOXX 50, FTSE4Good and DJSI Europe indexes.

