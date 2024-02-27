NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Promotional Campaign regarding Underlyings assigned to Product Growth Segment in Market Maker Agreement (55/24)

A promotional campaign regarding the products (underlyings) that initially have been assigned to a product growth segment as set out in the market maker agreement (newly listed and existing illiquid products), will run from March 1, 2024, until April 30, 2024. A designated market maker who in the relevant month meet the quoting requirements (80% presence with a valid quote) for at least the below defined minimum number of eligible underlyings, will be awarded a monthly payout of €2,000 (total award of €4,000 possible). -- Sweden: 4 out of 13 -- Norway: 3 out of 8 -- Denmark: 1 of 3 Nasdaq Derivatives Markets (Nasdaq Stockholm AB) will update the Equity Derivatives Fee List for market markers accordingly, in addition to the previously announced amendments coming into effect March 1, 2024 (see notice Product Information 32/24 for more information). Please find an updated draft version of the amended fee list, with changes marked in red, attached to this notice. For contact details please see attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1199103