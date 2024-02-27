BALTIMORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG) today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023.

" We had extremely strong financial and operational performance as our nuclear fleet continued to achieve unmatched reliability, allowing us to deliver carbon-free energy to our customers in all hours of the day under some of the harshest weather conditions in decades," said Joe Dominguez, president and CEO of Constellation. " Our generation fleet was matched by an industry-leading commercial business serving the most competitive large industrial customers and three-fourths of the Fortune 100 last year, including top names in technology and other industries seeking to drive economic growth with clean energy across our nation. We took a disciplined approach to growing our business in 2023, completing our acquisition of a partial stake in the South Texas Project nuclear plant, repowering our wind assets, taking steps to extend the life of our nuclear plants and investing in new equipment to increase their output. We are delivering our hourly-matched carbon-free energy product to top sustainability leaders, and our results reflect growing acknowledgement by our customers that nuclear energy delivers unique value that can't be matched anywhere in the marketplace."

" Our high investment grade balance sheet and the competitive advantage of our integrated generation and commercial business delivered exceptional financial performance in 2023, earning $4.025 billion in adjusted EBITDA, up from $2.667 billion in the previous year and over $900 million above the midpoint of our original guidance," said Dan Eggers, chief financial officer of Constellation. " We continue to invest in organic and inorganic growth opportunities, while doubling our dividend, completing our $1 billion share repurchase program and authorizing a second $1 billion repurchase program in December."

Fourth Quarter 2023

Our GAAP Net Loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was ($36) million, down from $34 million GAAP Net Income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the fourth quarter of 2023 increased to $1,137 million from $605 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the reconciliations of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), refer to the tables beginning on page 4.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) in the fourth quarter of 2023 primarily reflects:

Favorable market and portfolio conditions partially offset by unfavorable labor, contracting, and materials, decreased ZEC revenues, decreased capacity revenues, and unfavorable impacts of nuclear outages

Full Year 2023

Our GAAP Net Income for 2023 was $1,623 million, compared to ($160) million GAAP Net Loss in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for 2023 increased to $4,025 million from $2,667 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the full year 2023 primarily reflects:

Favorable market and portfolio conditions partially offset by unfavorable labor, contracting, and materials, decreased capacity revenues, and unfavorable impacts of nuclear outages

Recent Developments and 2023 Highlights

Delivering on Our Capital Allocation Promises: Through our strong free cash flows we delivered on our commitments announced last year to grow the business and return capital to shareholders. We grew our nuclear fleet with our acquisition of an undivided ownership interest in the South Texas Project Nuclear Generating Station, a 2,645-megawatt, dual-unit nuclear plant located about 90 miles southwest of Houston, for $1.65 billion, further expanding our contribution to a carbon-free future. We completed our initial $1 billion of share repurchases, buying back nearly 10.6 million shares. In December our Board of Directors approved expanding the program for an additional $1 billion, reinforcing our continued commitment to return value to shareholders. We received our second issuer credit rating upgrade from S&P since separation, from BBB to BBB+, reflecting their view that the financial risk has significantly improved with the nuclear production tax credit (PTC). We doubled our dividend from the 2022 level. During the year we also commenced our previously announced $350 million effort to increase the output and lifespan of our renewable energy portfolio, beginning with the repowering of our Criterion and Missouri wind facilities.

No. 1 Producer of Carbon-Free Energy: For the 10th consecutive year we are the nation's largest producer of carbon-free energy and have the lowest rate of carbon dioxide emissions among the 20 largest private, investor-owned power producers in the United States, according to an independent analysis based on publicly reported 2021 air emissions data. The annual Benchmarking Air Emissions of the 100 Largest Electric Power Producers in the United States report showed that the next cleanest company among the group of 20 had more than four-and-a-half times the rate of carbon dioxide emissions as Constellation.

Just Capital "Just 100": Just Capital recognized Constellation in its "Just 100," an annual ranking that reflects the performance of America's largest publicly traded companies based on a variety of issues deemed by Americans to be most important in business today. Key factors for selection range from how a company invests in its employees and communities, to how it treats customers and minimizes environmental impact.

Community Partnership Award: We received the Community Partnership Award from The Center for Energy Workforce Development (CEWD) for our work in building a skilled energy workforce that represents the diverse communities we serve. The award recognizes our multi-faceted efforts to establish lasting and impactful relationships with our local community - including educators, minority facing organizations, workforce development nonprofits and others - to fuel the energy talent pipeline. We also teamed up with CEWD to sponsor its Energy Industry Fundamentals 2.0 program. The interactive, 120-hour curriculum for high school and technical school students aims to provide expanded energy education and career awareness to 500,000 students over the next decade.

2023 Great Place to Work Certification: In the third quarter we were Certified by Great Place To Work®. The designation is based on how our employees rate their experience working at Constellation. In a survey of about 5,000 of our employees, 81% of those who responded said it is a great place to work - about 24 points higher than the average U.S. company. Great Place To Work® is acknowledged worldwide as a global benchmark for workplace culture, employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver strong market performance, employee retention and increased innovation.

Nuclear Operations: Our nuclear fleet, including our owned output from the Salem and South Texas Project (STP) Generating Stations, produced 45,563 gigawatt-hours (GWhs) in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 44,436 GWhs in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding Salem and STP, our nuclear plants at ownership achieved a 95.1% capacity factor for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 95.4% for the fourth quarter of 2022. There were 56 planned refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2023 and 65 in the fourth quarter of 2022. There were seven non-refueling outage days in the fourth quarter of 2023 and three in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Natural Gas, Oil, and Renewables Operations: The dispatch match rate for our gas and hydro fleet was 97.5% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 96.1%1 in the fourth quarter of 2022. Energy capture for the wind and solar fleet was 96.3% in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared with 96.7%1 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP/Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Reconciliation

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 does not include the following items that were included in our reported GAAP Net Income:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 GAAP Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Shareholders $ (36 ) $ 34 $ 1,623 $ (160 ) Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 158 133 840 (339 ) Depreciation and Amortization 288 272 1,096 1,091 Interest Expense, Net 139 64 431 251 Unrealized Loss (Gain) on Fair Value Adjustments 1,002 413 658 1,058 Asset Impairments - - 71 - Plant Retirements and Divestitures - (7 ) (28 ) (11 ) Decommissioning-Related Activities (439 ) (306 ) (716 ) 820 Pension & OPEB Non-Service Credits (14 ) (31 ) (54 ) (116 ) Separation Costs 17 41 101 140 Acquisition Related Costs 9 - 12 - ERP System Implementation Costs 5 6 25 22 Change in Environmental Liabilities 15 (2 ) 43 10 Prior Merger Commitment - - - (50 ) Noncontrolling Interests (7 ) (12 ) (77 ) (49 ) Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,137 $ 605 $ 4,025 $ 2,667

________

1Prior year dispatch match and energy capture was previously reported as 96.6% and 95.9%, respectively. The update reflects a change to include the Conowingo run-of-river hydroelectric operational performance within renewable energy capture, and remove the performance from dispatch match.

Constellation Energy Corporation GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 5,796 $ (84 ) (b),(c) $ 7,333 $ (713 ) (b),(c) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 4,018 (898 ) (b) 5,708 (1,125 ) (b) Operating and maintenance 1,422 (83 ) (c),(d),(f),(l),(n) 1,375 (86 ) (c),(d),(f),(g),(l) Depreciation and amortization 288 (288 ) (h) 272 (272 ) (h) Taxes other than income taxes 134 - 138 - Total operating expenses 5,862 7,493 Gain (loss) on sales of assets and businesses (1 ) - (12 ) - Operating income (loss) (67 ) (172 ) Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (139 ) 139 (i) (64 ) 64 (i) Other, net 349 (326 ) (b),(c),(e),(m) 383 (367 ) (b),(c),(d),(e),(f),(g),(j),(m) Total other income and (deductions) 210 319 Income (loss) before income taxes 143 147 Income tax (benefit) expense 182 (182 ) (j) 116 (116 ) (j) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates - - (4 ) - Net income (loss) (39 ) 27 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (3 ) 7 (k) (7 ) 12 (k) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ (36 ) $ 34 Effective tax rate 127.3 % 78.9 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.10 Diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.10 Average common shares outstanding Basic 320 328 Diluted 321 329

__________ (a) Results reported in accordance with GAAP. (b) Adjustment for mark-to-market on economic hedges and fair value adjustments related to gas imbalances and equity investments. (c) Adjustment for all gains and losses associated with NDTs, ARO accretion, ARO remeasurement, and any earnings neutral impacts of contractual offset for Regulatory Agreement Units. (d) Adjustment for certain incremental costs related to the separation (system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation), including a portion of the amounts billed to us pursuant to the TSA. (e) Adjustment for Pension and Other Postretirement Employee Benefits (OPEB) Non-Service credits. (f) Adjustment for costs related to a multi-year ERP system implementation. (g) Adjustments related to plant retirements and divestitures. (h) Adjustment for depreciation and amortization expense. (i) Adjustment for interest expense. (j) Adjustment for income taxes. (k) Adjustment for elimination of the noncontrolling interest related to certain adjustments. (l) Adjustment for certain changes in environmental liabilities. (m) Adjustment includes amounts contractually owed to Exelon under the TMA. (n) Adjustment for acquisition related costs.

Constellation Energy Corporation GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) Reconciling Adjustments (unaudited) (in millions, except per share data) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2022 GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments GAAP (a) Non-GAAP

Adjustments Operating revenues $ 24,918 $ (1,404 ) (b),(c) $ 24,440 $ 1,184 (b),(c) Operating expenses Purchased power and fuel 16,001 (2,365 ) (b) 17,462 138 (b) Operating and maintenance 5,685 (343 ) (c),(d),(f),(l),(o),(p) 4,841 (28 ) (c),(d),(e),(f),(g),(l),(n) Depreciation and amortization 1,096 (1,096 ) (h) 1,091 (1,091 ) (h) Taxes other than income taxes 553 - 552 (2 ) (d) Total operating expenses 23,335 23,946 Gain (loss) on sales of assets and businesses 27 (27 ) (g) 1 1 (g) Operating income (loss) 1,610 495 Other income and (deductions) Interest expense, net (431 ) 431 (i) (251 ) 251 (i) Other, net 1,268 1,184 (b),(c),(e),(m) (786 ) 845 (b),(c),(d),(e),(g),(j),(m) Total other income and (deductions) 837 (1,037 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 2,447 (542 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 859 (859 ) (j) (388 ) 388 (j) Equity in income (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates (11 ) - (13 ) - Net income (loss) 1,577 (167 ) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (46 ) 77 (k) (7 ) 49 (k) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders $ 1,623 $ (160 ) Effective tax rate 35.1 % 71.6 % Earnings per average common share Basic $ 5.02 $ (0.49 ) Diluted $ 5.01 $ (0.49 ) Average common shares outstanding Basic 323 328 Diluted 324 329

__________ (a) Results reported in accordance with GAAP. (b) Adjustment for mark-to-market on economic hedges and fair value adjustments related to gas imbalances and equity investments. (c) Adjustment for all gains and losses associated with NDTs, ARO accretion, ARO remeasurement, and any earnings neutral impacts of contractual offset for Regulatory Agreement Units. (d) Adjustment for certain incremental costs related to the separation (system-related costs, third-party costs paid to advisors, consultants, lawyers, and other experts assisting in the separation), including a portion of the amounts billed to us pursuant to the TSA. (e) Adjustment for Pension and OPEB Non-Service credits. (f) Adjustment for costs related to a multi-year ERP system implementation (g) Adjustments related to plant retirements and divestitures. (h) Adjustment for depreciation and amortization expense. (i) Adjustment for interest expense. (j) Adjustment for income taxes. (k) Adjustment for elimination of the noncontrolling interest related to certain adjustments. (l) Adjustment for certain changes in environmental liabilities. (m) Adjustment includes amounts contractually owed to Exelon under the tax matters agreement. (n) Reversal of a charge related to a prior 2012 merger commitment. (o) Adjustment for an asset impairment. (p) Adjustment for acquisition related costs.

