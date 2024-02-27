Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - FendX Technologies Inc. (CSE: FNDX) (OTCQB: FDXTF) (FSE: E8D) (the "Company" or "FendX") a nanotechnology company developing surface protection coatings, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a development stage agreement on February 26, 2024 with Dunmore International Corp. ("Dunmore"), a Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE: SPLP) operating company, for the Company to continue to advance optimization of the manufacturing process to produce intermediate-sized REPELWRAP film with another pilot manufacturing run.

Dr. Carolyn Myers, CEO of FendX states, "Our journey to advance our REPELWRAP film through scale-up development with Dunmore and McMaster University has yielded significant progress to-date. As we work towards this next pilot manufacturing run, we anticipate building on prior achievements and further refining the manufacturing process, leading towards real-world environmental conditions testing."

The Company's previous pilot runs on Dunmore's commercial manufacturing line have confirmed the REPELWRAP film formulation is suitable for automated manufacturing and each run has provided important insights to incrementally advance and streamline the process. Achieving a final manufacturing process typically involves conducting multiple pilot runs, each providing valuable insights to optimize the process, which aligns with the Company's ongoing efforts to advance the REPELWRAP film manufacturing process.

About Dunmore International Corp.

Dunmore is a global manufacturer of engineered coated and laminated films and foils with manufacturing facilities in the U.S. and Germany. Dunmore offers film conversion services such as coating, metallizing, and laminating along with contract film manufacturing and custom film product development. Dunmore services a diverse group of industries including aircraft, spacecraft, photovoltaic, graphic arts & labels, packaging, and insulation. Dunmore is a subsidiary of Steel Partners and is ISO 9001:2015 and OSHA VPP Star certified.

About FendX Technologies Inc.

FendX is a Canada-based nanotechnology company focused on developing products to make people's lives safer by reducing the spread of pathogens. The Company is developing both film and spray products to protect surfaces from contamination. The lead product under development, REPELWRAP film, is a protective surface coating film that, due to its repelling properties, prevents the adhesion of pathogens and reduces their transmission on surfaces prone to contamination. The spray nanotechnology is a bifunctional spray coating being developed to reduce contamination on surfaces by repelling and killing pathogens. The Company is conducting research and development activities using its nanotechnology in collaboration with industry-leading partners, including McMaster University. The Company has an exclusive worldwide license to its technology and IP portfolio from McMaster, which encompass both film and spray coating nanotechnology formulations.

