WordLift has been a frontrunner in Knowledge Graph-based, AI-powered search engine optimization since its creation in 2017.

In 2024, the Italian-based company launches the Innovation Hub, a team of highly experienced professionals offering customized digital marketing services to clients.

This holistic approach empowers clients with the following:

Consultancy and training: Learn to adopt innovative digital strategies that enhance online presence and boost return on ad spend (ROAS).

In-house expertise: Manage SEO and digital marketing efforts with a dedicated team and advanced tools.

Knowledge Graphs: The Hub harnesses the power of intelligent knowledge graphs to unlock a deeper understanding of your website's content. This helps search engines grasp the connections between topics, entities, and concepts, leading to higher rankings, improved user experience, and enhanced personalization.

Generative AI: The Hub unlocks the potential of generative AI to create various content formats, such as product descriptions, FAQs, summaries, and dynamic internal links. The team supports the delivery of high-quality and scalable original content while maintaining brand consistency.

The Hub's mission is to equip companies with the tools and insights needed for superior online performance, utilizing AI and data analytics to drive innovation and improvement across all company digital aspects.

With the Innovation Hub, companies can manage SEO and digital marketing efforts in-house, with a team and a set of highly innovative tools, and utilize AI at scale.

"The Innovation Hub is committed to pursuing value and efficiency in the ever-evolving digital landscape. Our mission is to leverage the latest in SEO and artificial intelligence technologies to provide our clients with advanced and innovative strategies that elevate their online presence, maintaining a consistent brand image and voice." Beatrice Gamba, Head of Innovation Hub.

The central vision behind the Innovation Hub is to become a premiere digital partner for its clients, improving all avenues of SEO and digital marketing strategies and guiding businesses to new heights of innovation.

The team behind the Hub fosters a culture of innovation, experimentation, and learning. They collaborate with industry partners and thought leaders to contribute actively to the ever-evolving SEO landscape. The Innovation Hub's mission is to share this knowledge with the community and empower businesses to drive organic growth, improve online visibility, and guarantee 3x their ROAS (Return on Ad Spend).

"We're not just keeping pace with SEO trends but actively crafting them, turning every new update into an opportunity for real-world innovation. We aim to create a more accessible and intelligent online experience where our client's success is measurable and sustainable. By focusing on excellence in execution, we ensure that businesses can effectively engage with their audience today and lead the digital conversation tomorrow." Beatrice Gamba, Head of Innovation Hub.

Partnering with the Innovation Hub means that companies can stay on the frontlines of any changes in the web realm without changing the way they work and relying on the comprehensive expertise of the team.

If you want to take control of your digital marketing and transform your business, contact the team to learn more about their service-oriented solution. Any interested parties can contact the Innovation Hub team at hello@wordlift.io for more information.

WordLift is an AI-driven platform revolutionizing digital content strategy for e-commerce, news, and media. Founded in 2017 to automate content marketing and SEO with the help of AI, the company is now a pioneer in AI-powered SEO solutions that assist businesses in enhancing their online visibility and audience engagement.

