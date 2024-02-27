Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company serving the biopharmaceutical industry, announced its new facility in Dublin, Ireland, to support global clinical trials. The opening of this depot will expand the Company's global footprint, increase the efficiency of its worldwide clinical trial supply services, and facilitate future growth.

At the forefront of this expansion effort is Experic's Vice President of Operations, Brian Fagan. "Experic is a company that listens to its customers," shared the 25+ year clinical trial supply veteran. "When customers voiced their preference for more clinical trial supply services under the Experic umbrella we listened and made it a strategic priority to expand direct management of these services in Europe."

The new Experic depot will do just that thanks to its geographical proximity to European markets and North America. The secure, 10,000 sq. ft. warehouse space will provide monitored storage and logistics services, including cold storage and re-labeling capabilities, for the rapid and reliable distribution of Investigational Medicinal Products (IMPs) and comparators for pharmaceutical companies conducting global clinical trials with investigator sites and patients across Europe. Opening in the second half of 2024, the depot activities will be carried out by local talent that is familiar with EU regulatory requirements, with the support of Experic's expert project management team in the United States and the Company's current Global Partner Depot Network.

This facility serves as the company's first physical expansion of business into the EU and will ultimately contribute to the efficiency and success of trial services.

If you would like to request a meeting with Experic at Clinical Trial Supply Europe in Barcelona next month, please go here.

About Experic:

Experic, a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and clinical trial supply services company, supports every phase of a product's life cycle from conception to clinical and commercial scale, across a range of dosing and packaging formats. From our state-of-the-art, cGMP facility, we manage global delivery of the highest quality products, even for expedited projects, while providing unparalleled knowledge, expertise, and customer service. Learn more about our manufacturing and clinical trial supply services at expericservices.com.

