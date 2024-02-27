Patient perspectives revealed frequent treatment delays, suboptimal clinical outcomes and substantial anxiety associated with injectable on-demand treatments, including those who received long-term prophylaxis -

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oral, small molecule protease inhibitors, today announced that it presented real-world data from US patient surveys that assessed the experience of HAE patients using injectable on-demand treatments at the 2024 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting that took place in Washington, DC.

The following presentations occurred at AAAAI 2024:

Characteristics of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks Among Long-Term Prophylaxis Users: Bob Geng, Allergy and Immunology, University of California, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation) Among HAE patients who had treated a recent attack, the location and duration of the most recent attacks were similar between long-term prophylaxis (LTP) and on-demand only users Earlier on-demand treatment was associated with a shorter attack duration, regardless of LTP use

Bob Geng, Allergy and Immunology, University of California, San Diego, California, United States (Poster Presentation) Delayed On-demand Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema Attacks: Patient Perceptions and Associated Barriers: Sandra Christiansen, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, United States (Poster Presentation) Despite their perception of treating attacks "early", many patients did not meet guideline recommendations for prompt on-demand treatment after recognition of an HAE attack The most common barriers to earlier treatment were uncertainty if attack was real, thinking the attack would be mild, and wanting to save treatment for a severe attack

Sandra Christiansen, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, United States (Poster Presentation) Anxiety Associated with On-Demand Treatment for Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) Attacks: James Wedner, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, MO, United States (Poster Presentation) Both adults and adolescents with HAE reported moderate to extreme anxiety when anticipating use of parenteral on-demand treatment, irrespective of use of on-demand only or on-demand plus LTP The results of this study highlighted the association between delayed treatment and treatment-related anxiety, with a higher proportion of patients who delayed treatment experiencing moderate to extreme anxiety

James Wedner, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, MO, United States (Poster Presentation) Anxiety Associated with Refilling On-demand Therapy for HAE Attacks Contributes to Treatment Delay and Non-Treatment: Autumn Burnette, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC, United States (Poster Presentation) Anxiety associated with not being able to refill on-demand treatment quickly impacted treatment decisions, which contributed to treatment delay or resulted in non-treatment of HAE attacks One-third of patients using icatibant did not treat or delayed treatment due to anxiety about refills

Autumn Burnette, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Howard University Hospital, Washington, DC, United States (Poster Presentation) Characterizing the Negative Impact of Delayed On-Demand Treatment of HAE Attacks: Princess Ogbogu, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, United States (Poster Presentation) People living with HAE understood the importance of treating HAE attacks early and recognized that earlier treatment translates to quicker recovery and resolution Delayed on-demand treatment (> 1 hour) lengthened the time to "feeling in control" of an attack and the time to feeling fully recovered

Princess Ogbogu, Division of Pediatric Allergy, Immunology, and Rheumatology, University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio, United States (Poster Presentation) The Impact of On-demand Treatment on Quality of Life of People with HAE: Paula Busse, Department of Medicine, Division of Clinical Immunology, Mount Sinai, New York, United States (Poster Presentation) People with HAE needed to make adjustments to their daily lives including avoiding situations where their injectable on-demand treatment may be discovered by others Embarrassment associated with carrying on-demand treatment was among the reasons HAE patients delayed administration of on-demand treatment

Paula Busse, Department of Medicine, Division of Clinical Immunology, Mount Sinai, New York, United States (Poster Presentation) Characterizing the Perspective of Patients With HAE on Prophylactic Treatment: Stephen Betschel, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Poster Presentation) Only 35% of LTP patients always carried on-demand treatment when away from home, while 43% of prophylaxis patients cited avoiding potential triggers as a reason for not carrying on-demand treatment at all times Nearly half of patients on LTP patients experienced moderate to extreme levels of anxiety when anticipating on-demand treatment administration

Stephen Betschel, Division of Allergy and Immunology, Department of Medicine, St. Michael's Hospital, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada (Poster Presentation) Treatment Patterns of Patients Requiring Redosing of an On-demand Treatment After the Return of an HAE Attack: Constance Katelaris, Department of Medicine, Campbelltown Hospital and Western Sydney University, Sydney, NSW, Australia (Poster Presentation) Almost one third of people with HAE experienced the return of an HAE attack requiring =1 additional dose of on-demand treatment HAE attacks treated within 1 hour returned less frequently compared with attacks treated after =1 hour

Constance Katelaris, Department of Medicine, Campbelltown Hospital and Western Sydney University, Sydney, NSW, Australia (Poster Presentation)

"The results of these surveys clearly conveyed the challenges faced by patients trying to manage their HAE attacks with injectable on-demand treatments. The resulting non-compliance with treatment guidelines may lead to poor clinical outcomes, even among patients receiving LTP," said Andrew Crockett, Chief Executive Officer of KalVista. "We believe the efficacy and safety data from our phase 3 trial for sebetralstat show a potential path forward to address these persisting unmet needs."

