Dienstag, 27.02.2024
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
WKN: A3EERD | ISIN: SE0020179158 | Ticker-Symbol: 3MB0
Frankfurt
27.02.24
08:09 Uhr
0,001 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2024 | 12:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Reverse Split and Change of ISIN for Goodbye Kansas Group AB (95/24)

Referring to the bulletin from Goodbye Kansas Group AB's extraordinary general
meeting, held on 30, January, 2024, the company will carry out a stock
split/reverse stock split in relations 1:100. The share will be traded under
new ISIN code with effect from Feb 29, 2024. The order book will not change. 

Short name:                 GBK            
Terms:                    Reverse split/Split: 1:100
Current ISIN:                SE0020179158       
Last day of trading with current ISIN code: Feb 28, 2024       
New ISIN code:                SE0021627353       
First day of trading with new ISIN code:   Feb 29, 2024       

SWE.

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
