Youngstown and Porter Launch Community Solar Campaign With Solar Simplified

Porter Supervisor Duffy Johnston and Youngstown Mayor Rob Reisman have jointly expressed their enthusiasm for this venture, which leverages existing National Grid solar infrastructure capable of supporting up to 4,000 average-sized households. "The decision to partner with Solar Simplified was straightforward," stated Supervisor Johnston. "Our community is poised to benefit significantly from reduced energy costs through a remarkably simple process."

Residents and businesses will soon receive official correspondence from Solar Simplified, adorned with the Town and Village seals, detailing the steps to enroll in the program. Participation requires only an active National Grid account number, with no long-term commitments and the option to cancel anytime penalty-free. This initiative also aligns with NYSERDA's Clean Energy Communities program, promising additional grant opportunities for local development.

Mayor Reisman highlighted the synergy between the Village's environmental strategies and the community solar campaign. "Despite our ground solar moratorium, the collaboration with Solar Simplified presents a unique opportunity to embrace clean energy while mitigating the economic pressures of rising utility costs," Mayor Reisman remarked. "This initiative not only demonstrates our commitment to sustainable development but also strengthens our partnership with the Town of Porter, benefitting our residents and businesses immensely."

Both leaders emphasize the ease of the sign-up process, which can also be completed through the Solar Simplified website at www.SolarSimplified.com/Youngstown or www.SolarSimplified.com/Porter respectively, encouraging all community members to take advantage of this cost-saving opportunity.

As Youngstown and Porter embark on this Community Solar journey with Solar Simplified, they reaffirm their dedication to innovative, sustainable solutions that serve the best interests of their residents and the environment.

For more information on how to join the community solar campaign, residents are encouraged to visit the Solar Simplified website (www.SolarSimplified.com) or contact Solar Simplified directly at 888-420-9831.

About Solar Simplified: Solar Simplified is dedicated to making renewable energy accessible to all, simplifying the transition to solar power through community-focused engagement and consumer education.

