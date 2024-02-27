Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Kesselrun Resources Ltd. (TSXV: KES) (OTCQB: KSSRF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

Michael Thompson, President & CEO, will be presenting on February 29th at 4:20 pm Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Kesselrun Resources is a Thunder Bay, Ontario-based mineral exploration company focused on growth through property acquisitions and discoveries. Kesselrun's management team possesses strong geological and exploration expertise in Northwest Ontario.

For further information:

Kesselrun Resources Ltd.

Michael Thompson

President & CEO

807.285.3323

michaelt@kesselrunresources.com

www.kesselrunresources.com

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services