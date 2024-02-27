HONG KONG, Feb 27, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - The 10th Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem and Pearl Show, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), opened today, showcasing a wide range of diamonds, gemstones and pearls - raw materials for jewellers. At the opening ceremony this afternoon, Dr Bernard Chan, Hong Kong SAR Acting Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, was the Guest of Honour. The 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, dedicated to finished jewellery, will be held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Thursday onwards.Sophia Chong, Deputy Executive Director of the HKTDC, said: "This is the first time since the pandemic that the 'two shows, two venues' format has been reinstated. The two fairs have attracted over 4,000 exhibitors from 44 countries and regions, forming the world's leading jewellery trade platform. More than 60% of the exhibitors came from outside Hong Kong, which signifies the high international profile of the two fairs."Winston Chow, Chairman, HKTDC's Jewellery Advisory Committee, said: "We are delighted that the Hong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show is returning to AsiaWorld-Expo for its 10th edition this year. Together with the 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show, the theme of this year's event is Be Part of the Splendid Legacy, and we are delighted to be achieving this unforgettable milestone together with our international exhibitors and buyers."Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show presents three high-end product zonesThe International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show includes three high-end product zones - Hall of Fine Diamonds, Treasures of Nature and Treasures of Ocean - showcasing top-quality white diamonds, coloured diamonds, high-end gemstones, rare pearls and other raw materials from all over the world. These include Color Diamond Trading Co's rare orange fancy colour diamond weighing 1.03 carats (Booth: AWE 5-G06); Selective Gem House's fire opals of over 30 carats of unique fire from Mexico (Booth: AWE 8-D39); and HYT International HK Limited's 7.59 carats of GRS and Gubelin certified Colombian emerald (Booth: AWE 5-A33). From Mainland China, Zhuji City of Zhejiang Province returns with freshwater pearls, while the newly added Henan Pavilion will be led by the Vice-Governor of the province. The Japan Pavilion, which has attracted much attention, continues to carry a wide range of pearls, diamonds, corals and gemstones.Jewellery Show gathers rare masterpieces, culturally creative piecesThe 40th Hong Kong International Jewellery Show will run for five days from Thursday (29 February) at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. Show highlight - Hall of Extraordinary - will feature 78 global exhibitors showcasing stunning diamond, gemstone, jade and pearl pieces. These include Hong Kong exhibitor Hatta New World Company Limited (Booth: CEC GH-D06) which will showcase a jewellery set comprising about 110 carats of Brazilian Paraiba pieces (a necklace, ring and a pair of earrings), worth over HK$15 million. The bright-blue Paraiba is one of the rarest precious stones on Earth. On Tung Company (Booth: CEC GH-C02) also presents a jadeite set with a total value of over HK$20 million, featuring a necklace with two rows of Burmese natural jadeite beads, each of the finest quality, with the largest jadeite bead approximately 12mm in diameter, creating a truly magnificent piece.This year's show features a number of creative designs with cultural characteristics. Taiwanese exhibitor Liangher Jewellery Co Ltd (Booth CEC GH-E07) has incorporated lianpu (traditional Chinese face-painting) into its jewellery, making it a very unique and refined collection. Japanese exhibitor Jewelery of Raden & Urushi (Booth: CEC 1CON-032) presents Mizuhiki, a brooch incorporating the traditional Japanese art of knotting with lacquerware, giving its traditional design a fashionable touch. Meanwhile, the 25th Hong Kong Jewellery Design Competition, echoing the theme of the twin jewellery shows, Be Part of the Splendid Legacy, has adopted the Contemporary Heritage theme. Winning designs incorporate elements of Hong Kong's traditional culture, such as neon-lit night scenes, fire dragon dance and dancing lions, and will be on display at Hall 1E of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.Diverse activities addressing industry hot issuesMore than 30 seminars, exhibitor forums and parades will be held at the twin jewellery shows to explore a wide range of industry issues:AI design, innovative technology for digital transformation of the industry- The Future of Chinese Jewellery Design and AI Empowerment, co-organised by the Jewellers' and Goldsmiths' Association of Hong Kong Limited, and AI - Art Intelligence presented by Paola De Luca from Italy, founder of Trendvision Jewellery + Forecasting, will explore implications of AI on jewellery design, creative processes and craftsmanship.- Raymond Mok, Managing Director, Dragon Coating Limited, will share how the company's patented coating technology can keep surfaces new for jewellery.- Information technology and enterprise resource planning experts in the jewellery industry will share insights on the Application of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) & Digital Technologies in Jewellery Enterprises.Fashion matching and market trends- Valentin Andres, representative of FRED, the jewellery brand of the LVMH Group, will analyse the latest jewellery market trends at the buyers' forum.- Julien-Loic Garin, founder of The Collection by JLG Limited, will discuss mixing and matching jewellery according to gender, personality and daily needs to create the perfect accessory.Industry information and standards- The Solutions to Industry Challenges seminar will feature Richard Pesqueira, Vice President of Global Market Development, Gemological Institute of America (GIA), one of the leading gemstone authorities, and Dr Wuyi Wan, Vice President of Research and Development, to present solutions to industry challenges ahead.- The Gemmological Association of Hong Kong, Hong Kong Council for Testing and Certification, and The World Jewellery Confederation will announce the international Fei Cui standard at the seminar on 2 March.Digital platforms create effective trade-fair experienceThis year, the HKTDC Marketplace App and official websites of the two shows will launch a feature which allows buyers to register before the fair and authenticate themselves for direct admission, greatly reducing queuing and waiting times on-site and providing an efficient sourcing experience. Buyers can also use the Scan2Match function within the App to scan exhibitors' unique QR codes during the physical exhibition, bookmark favourite exhibitors, browse product information and continue discussions with exhibitors online during or after the show.Under the EXHIBITION+ hybrid mode, buyers can make purchases on-site and search for products and services on the hktdc.com sourcing platform From now until 11 March, buyers and exhibitors can conduct online discussions through Click2Match smart business-matching platform.For the convenience of visitors to both fairs, free shuttle buses will take buyers to and from AsiaWorld-Expo and the city (including the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai). Photos Download: https://bit.ly/4bOIYhtWebsites:Hong Kong International Jewellery Show: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/enHong Kong International Diamond, Gem & Pearl Show: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/enSelected Products: https://bit.ly/3wvmX71Shuttle Bus Arrangement: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkdgp/en/travel-to-fairground-awehttps://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/en/travel-to-fairground-hkcecActivity list: https://www.hktdc.com/event/hkjewellery/tc/intelligence-hubHKTDC Media Room: http://mediaroom.hktdc.com