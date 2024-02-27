ARway Corporation: ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH TEKNOLOGIA, located in Kuwait City, Kuwait. They are another ARway.ai partner, leading technology company and system integrator that provides innovative products to enhance the way businesses and people interact with technology; software development, cloud hosting, e-commerce and marketing.

This deal encompasses a project to prototype mobile application for hospitals that integrates with EMR systems and acts as a digital concierge for visitors and staff. The prototype will be tested at the Dar AlShifa Hospital in Kuwait, which will leverage the ARwayKit SDK to provide AR navigation and immersive educational experiences throughout the entire facility. This ensures the hospital journey is as easy and seamless as possible.

Watch a video showcasing a demo example of ARway's technology at a hospital: click here

The project at Dar AlShifa Hospital is a pioneering initiative aimed at improving hospital navigation, ensuring efficient patient flow, and enhancing the overall patient and visitor experience. By integrating ARway.ai's advanced AR navigation and spatial mapping technologies, the project seeks to set a new standard in hospital facility management and patient care services.

This deal follows last week's news, announcing 2 new pivotal deals with major companies including; Intuitive Workspaces, who have a global reach extending to over 35,000 work spaces covering USA, UK, Spain, France, Sweden, Poland, Netherlands, Finland, Switzerland, Germany, Korea, Singapore, Japan, India, Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Australia, London, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia. ARway is also pleased to partner with City Electric Supply (CES), a prominent distributor of electrical products with over 1,000 branch locations around the world operating in 8 countries.

Recent News

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Launches Apple Vision Pro Compatibility and Early Access for ARwayKit SDK

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Platform Signs New Deal with Saudi Arabian Agency for AR Navigation

ARway.ai Announces Localiza Rent a Car Extends Its Contract After Its Successful Airport Deployment of AR Navigation

ARway.ai's Spatial Computing Platform Continues to See Increased Demand Ahead of Apple Vision Pro Release, Signs New Deal with F3 Geomatic

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY) (OTCQB:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai

On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: 1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Viola

investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: ARway.ai

View the original press release on accesswire.com