Gauteng, South Africa--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Mineware Consulting, a software company specializing in creating operational management software for the international mining industry, will be attending this year's Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention (PDAC) in Toronto, Canada, known for attracting up to 30,000 attendees from over 130+ countries.





Mineware Consulting, a bespoke software development company based in South Africa writes reporting and management software for modern mining operations, both within Africa and internationally. Clients include big names in the gold, platinum and diamond sector such as De Beers, Sibanye Stillwater, Caledonia Mining and Barrick International, to name a few. Software packages cover mine pain points such as health and safety, survey and evaluation, production management and sampling, with their flagship Syncrominee Core software suite consolidating various operational data drawn into one easy-to-use interface. Mineware's web-based applications makes operational management effortless, allowing for better planning, implementation and less downtime.

Using data to solve problems

Big data captured through real-time monitoring from various sections within a mining operation is made available on one interface with Mineware software, enabling various reports and spreadsheets to be drawn, providing essential insights that assist management with making effective planning decisions. This end-to-end visibility and real-time data availability enables better decision-making across any mine, increases asset reliability, and improves people and process efficiency.

PDAC Conference in Toronto

If you are attending this year's PDAC conference, come and meet the Mineware team at booth #7223N. Read more about Mineware software online.

