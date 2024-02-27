Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 27.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Prof. Levenberg erklärt, wie die ExoTherapy funktioniert!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
27.02.2024 | 13:58
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2024 - May 2024

Schedule of Lithuanian Government debt securities auctions for March 2024 - May
2024 





 Auction   Payment   Redemption  Currency   Maturity     Issue  
  date     date      date          (days)          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-03-04  2024-03-06  2026-08-02    EUR     879    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-03-12  2024-03-19  2028-04-25    EUR     1498    XS2547270756 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-03-18  2024-03-20  2027-07-13    EUR     1210    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-03-25  2024-03-27  2029-12-15    EUR     2089    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-04-02  2024-04-04  2026-08-02    EUR     850    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-04-08  2024-04-15    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-04-15  2024-04-17  2027-07-13    EUR     1182    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-04-22  2024-04-24  2029-12-15    EUR     2061    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-04-29  2024-05-02  2026-08-02    EUR     822    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-06  2024-05-13    -      EUR     -     Eurobonds tap
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-13  2024-05-15  2027-07-13    EUR     1154    LT0000650087 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-20  2024-05-22  2029-12-15    EUR     2033    LT0000670069 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 2024-05-27  2024-05-29  2026-08-02    EUR     795    LT0000630105 
                                    tap   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please note that this is a preliminary schedule. Detailed parameters of every
debt security issue will be announced not later than 5 working days before
every auction date. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 5 253 14 54
www.nasdaqbaltic.com


Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.