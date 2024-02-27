Green Tech Valley: Record: 193 green tech start-ups grow in Austria

The brand-new map "Green Tech Startups Austria 2024" lists 193 (!) young tech companies in the field of energy, mobility and resource transition. That is a new record. The two hotspots are the south of Austria with Styria and Carinthia, each accounting for around a third, and Vienna. In terms of new founded start- ups in 2023, Styria overtook the federal capital for the first time.

GRAZ, Austria, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Green Tech Valley"-Cluster-Organisation once again joined forces to bring Austrias "Green Tech Startups 2024" to the fore. Together with 10 partners - AplusB Centers, Austrian Startups, aws, Climate Lab, ECN, EY, Glacier, Impact Hub Vienna, invest.austria, Climate and Energy Fund - 193 young environmental technology companies were identified, setting a new record.

"This is an increase of 15 percent compared to the previous year's survey. With 68 young green tech companies in Vienna and 72 in Styria & Carinthia, these two regions are once again home to more than two thirds of all green tech start-ups," explains Bernhard Puttinger, Managing Director of Green Tech Valley. Looking at the 29 start-ups that have been founded since January 2023, Styria ranks first with around one third - overtaking Vienna for the first time.

Strong innovation ecosystem promotes start-ups

Puttinger adds that it is probably the strong innovation ecosystems of research, education and companies that give start-ups this boost.

The cities with technical universities in Vienna, Graz and Leoben account for around 70 percent of all start-ups. More than half of these young companies focus on the fields of energy and digital solutions. Puttinger: "In recent years, Green Tech Valley has established itself as particularly fertile ground for green entrepreneurs thanks to dedicated cooperation. Recently, for example, another new ecosystem for green start- ups was launched in the industrial core zone of Upper Styria with the Green Startupmark."

In focus: networking instead of financing

According to the needs survey, networking with sparring partners from industry is at the top of the list for green startups at 77%, followed by a focus on financing.

Innovations for the green transformation

An excerpt from the start-ups shows how innovative the approaches for a green future are: Revitalyze (Tyrol), EnerCube (Salzburg), 2nd Cycle FexCo (Lower Austria), Redeem & NetCero (Styria), money:care (Vienna), BergWindEnergy (Upper Austria) and Solution Zero (Carinthia)

Link to digital Startup-Map: https://www.greentech.at/tools/green-tech-startups-austria

Link to News: https://www.greentech.at/en/record-193-green-tech-start-ups-grow-in-austria

More Information: https://www.greentech.at/en/

