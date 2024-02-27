SOBR Safe, Inc.: SOBRsafe Expands Footprint in Canada with Signing of TráTek Monitoring Services

British Columbia-based Company Purchasing Multiple SOBRcheck and SOBRsure Devices

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe), providers of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today announced that TráTek Monitoring Services ("TráTek") is adopting SOBRsafe's technology for immediate use in support of its family law and voluntary pre-trial clients. Based in British Columbia, Canada TráTek has made an initial multi-unit purchase of both SOBRcheck and SOBRsure devices.

Expansion Opportunity

On the strength of its 25-year legacy in electronic monitoring, TráTek has also evolved into a licensed channel partner of alcohol monitoring technologies, supporting the legal system across Canada. TráTek intends to utilize its regional sales manager model to deploy SOBRsafe solutions nationwide. In addition, TráTek is exploring an application for the technology in the Canadian over-the-road trucking market.

A Welcome Innovation

"Finally, a new way to monitor! After many years of supplying the standard remote alcohol monitoring equipment, we were excited to discover a truly innovative solution in SOBRsafe," stated Len Beagley, CEO of TráTek Monitoring Services. "SOBRsafe's technology has significant potential because it is much easier to use, delivers faster results and is less expensive for the user than what is on the market today. We believe that this will accelerate both individual adoption and our path to broader sales."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman & CEO Dave Gandini, "This relationship with TráTek accomplishes two key goals for SOBRsafe: 1) it gets our technology in immediate live use in Canada, and 2) it places motivated 'boots on the ground' for us across all provinces at no upfront or fixed costs to SOBRSafe. We feel that TráTek is an ideal organization for growing our brand and business interests in Canada."

---

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and reports in real-time the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation passive detection technology for behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for access control (SOBRcheck), wearable use (SOBRsure) and licensing/white labeling. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention and support. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

Contact SOBRsafe:

investor.relations@sobrsafe.com

Safe Harbor Statement

Our prospects here at SOBRsafe are subject to uncertainties and risks. This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections about our business, and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this press release. In some cases, you can identify these statements by words such as "if," "may," "might," "will", "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, plans for proposed operations, descriptions of our strategies, our product and market development plans, and other objectives, expectations and intentions, the trends we anticipate in our business and the markets in which we operate, and the competitive nature and anticipated growth of those markets. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under risk factors in our registration statement on Form S-1, (File No. 333-267882) as well as our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

SOURCE: SOBR Safe, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com