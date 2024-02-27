Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Blue Sky Uranium (TSXV: BSK) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us.

The annual conference will take place in-person at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel February 29-March 1, 2024.

CEO Niko Cacos will be presenting on March 1st at 10:20 Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://redcloudfs.com/prepdac2024/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

About Blue Sky Uranium

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSXV: BSK) (FSE: MAL2) (OTCQB: BKUCF) is one of Argentina's best-positioned uranium & vanadium exploration companies with more than 4,000 km2 (400,000 ha) of prospective tenements. The Company's mission is to deliver exceptional returns to shareholders by acquiring, exploring, and advancing towards production of a portfolio of uranium-vanadium projects, with an emphasis on near-surface deposits with the potential for near-term low-cost production.

For further information:

Blue Sky Uranium

shawn Perger

17786860135

perger@grossogroup.com

info@blueskyuranium.com

SOURCE: Red Cloud Financial Services