A total of 20 holes, for approximately 3,085 metres was completed during the Winter Drill Program.

Drill holes MIA24-033 and 036, located in the centre of the mineralized zone, highlight the potential with aggregate lengths of spodumene-mineralized core intervals of 19.0 and 23.7 metres, respectively.

Core assay results remain to be reported for 31 drill holes from the Company's inaugural drill program in the fall of 2023.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2024) - Q2 Metals Corp. (TSXV: QTWO) (OTCQB: QUEXF) (FSE: 458) ("Q2" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has concluded its winter 2024 drill program ("Winter Drill Program") at its wholly owned, 8,668-ha Mia Lithium Property (the "Property") located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec.

"The winter drill program at the Mia Property has confirmed the spodumene mineralized pegmatite at the western end of the Mia Trend," commented Q2 Metals VP Exploration, Neil McCallum. "The drilling has successfully evaluated a large portion of the Mia Trend that had been explored at the surface. I look forward to having our team conduct additional property-wide mapping and sampling this summer to get a greater understanding of the remainder of the Mia Property as a large portion of it has not yet seen any exploration."

The Winter Drill Program commenced on January 18th at the west end of the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Lithium Exploration Trend (the "Mia Trend") which is located 22 km from the Billy Diamond Highway, proximal to major hydro-powerline and all-season road infrastructure. A total of 20 drill holes were completed on the Mia Trend for approximately 3,085 Metres (Figure 1).

The work completed at the Mia Zones 1-3 at the western end of more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend consisted of 11 drill holes (Tables 1 and 2, Figures 1-4). Several drill holes intersected visual spodumene-bearing pegmatite intervals. Drill holes MIA24-033 and 036, located in the centre of the mineralized zone, highlight the potential with aggregate lengths of spodumene-mineralized core intervals of 19.0 and 23.7 metres, respectively.

A total of 9 additional drill holes were completed along the remainder of the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend.

The geological team has completed the processing of all 2024 drill holes, and the samples have been dispatched to the lab for analysis. The preliminary pegmatite intervals of each drill hole are reported in Table 1 and the basic location and dip/azimuth details are also included below in Table 2.

The presence of spodumene in drill core is based primarily on visual identification, and a portable LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) analyzer was used to confirm the presence of lithium, which strongly suggests the presence of spodumene. There are drill holes that have intersected pegmatite without visual identification of spodumene however, analytical results will ultimately confirm the presence of lithium mineralization.



Figure 1. Property-Scale Summary Map

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_004full.jpg



Figure 2. Summary Map of Drilling at the MIA 1,2 &3 zones

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_005full.jpg



Figure 3. Summary Map of Drilling Along the Mia Trend (MIA 5-7)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_006full.jpg

Figure 4. Summary Map of Drilling Along the Mia Trend (MIA 8,9, CARTE)

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_007full.jpg

Table 1. 2024 Pegmatite Interval Summary





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_008full.jpg

Table 2. Summary of 2024 Winter Drill Holes





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1454/199439_36ef1f3564bec8d0_009full.jpg

Fall 2023 Drill Program - Assay Update

A Quality Assurance / Quality Control ("QA/QC") protocol that follows industry best practices was incorporated into each of the fall and winter drill programs. Due to QA/QC concerns with the analytical laboratory, the Company is awaiting receipt of assay results for the 31 drill holes completed during the fall 2023 drill program. Results will be reported as soon as they are available.

Future Field Work at Mia Lithium Property

The Company is planning to conduct a property-wide mapping and sampling program to expand upon the shortened 2-week ground mapping field program that was conducted in 2023. A particular focus will be to understand the mineralization potential along the Bruce and Lady trends and the possibility of extending the Mia Trend.

Q2 Metals to Attend 2024 PDAC Convention

Q2 Metals is pleased to announce its participation in the 2024 PDAC Convention in Toronto, Canada. PDAC event and booth details:

Event: PDAC 2024

Date: March 3 - 6, 2024

Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada

Booth Number: 3148

Qualified Person

Neil McCallum, B.Sc., P.Geol, is a registered permit holder with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed the technical information in this news release. Mr. McCallum is a director and VP Exploration of Q2.

About Q2 Metals Corp

Q2 Metals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company currently advancing exploration at the more than 10-kilometre-long Mia Trend on its 8,668-ha flagship Mia Lithium Property in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Quebec, Canada which is host to both the MIA 1 and MIA 2 lithium occurrences as well as 11 confirmed mineralized zones. The Company also owns the Stellar Lithium Property with 77 claims totaling 3,972-ha, located approximately six kilometres north of its Mia Lithium Property.

Q2 also holds the highly prospective Big Hill and Titan gold projects covering approximately 110 km² in the Talgai Goldfields of the broader Warwick-Texas District of Queensland, Australia. The Big Hill Gold Project is host to 54 high-grade historical gold mines.

